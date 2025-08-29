Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Smriti Irani Reacts To Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce Engagement: 'Watt a Life'

Smriti Irani Reacts To Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce Engagement: 'Watt a Life'

Smriti Irani reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement with a sweet Instagram note as the singer’s announcement breaks social media records.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Global pop icon Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce has set the internet ablaze — and even Indian politician and actress Smriti Irani couldn’t resist sharing her joy. On Thursday night, Irani took to Instagram Stories to post Swift’s dreamy engagement photos and penned a heartfelt note.

Smriti Irani’s Heartfelt Reaction

In her story, the former TV star and Union Minister reflected on how Swift’s love story transcended borders. She wrote, “The joy at this end of the world probably makes no sense; the euphoria for this age group in this part of the world makes no sense…but then that’s what love does…always a sucker for a nice end to what seems to be a fairy tale…watt a life.”

Her warm reaction quickly caught attention, with fans praising Irani for connecting to the global wave of excitement surrounding the pop star’s engagement.

Taylor Swift’s Engagement Announcement Breaks Records

Swift announced her engagement to Kelce on August 26, surprising fans with a series of romantic photos. The Grammy-winning singer captioned the post: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The announcement set new social media benchmarks. According to Meta, Swift’s post crossed 1 million reposts in just six hours — the fastest ever on the platform — and garnered 29 million likes, making it one of Instagram’s most viral moments.

When Did Travis Kelce Pop the Question?

Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, revealed that the proposal actually happened nearly two weeks before Swift’s announcement. Speaking to News 5, he said, “Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks ago, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week… to make a big special event.”

He further described the intimate moment: “He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine…’ They got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful.”

Smriti Irani Back on TV With Tulsi’s Return

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani has made a much-talked-about comeback to television with the reboot of her iconic serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Returning as the beloved Tulsi, Irani’s presence has already pushed the show to the top of the TRP charts. Within a week of its premiere on Star Plus, the reboot scored a TRP of 2.3, even surpassing long-running hits like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Anupamaa.

From politics to pop culture, Irani’s candid engagement reaction highlights how Taylor Swift’s love story has truly become a global celebration.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Irani Smriti Irani  Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Engagement Taylor Swift Engagement Photos Smriti Irani Tulsi Comeback Travis Kelce Proposal Details
Photo Gallery

