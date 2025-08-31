Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rupali Ganguly Says She Stopped Looking In the Mirror After Son's Birth: 'I Was 83 Kilo'

Popular television star Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role in Anupamaa, has candidly spoken about her struggles with body image and weight gain following the birth of her son, Rudransh.

Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 11:13 PM (IST)
‘I stopped looking in the mirror’: Rupali on postpartum weight gain

In a heartfelt conversation with Telly Talk India, Rupali recalled a difficult period in her life when she weighed 83 kg and avoided mirrors altogether because of the way she felt about her changing body. She revealed that she was subjected to unsolicited comments about her appearance, which took an emotional toll on her.

“After Rudransh, I was 83 kilo aur main mirror nahi dekhti thi. Kahin log ne bola, ‘Tu toh itni moti ho gayi.’ Random cheezein jo kahin jati woh aapko chu jati hai, especially being a woman,” she said, opening up about how casual remarks can deeply impact women navigating postpartum changes.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rupali Ganguly (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali Ganguly on husband’s support

Reflecting on the transformation her body went through, the actress added, “Mere himmat nahi hoti thi aayne ke samne aane ki and Ashwin was always very kind. Kind kya, he loved me. When you love somebody, you don’t see the body or anything, but I used to feel different. 24 se aapki waist jab 40 ki ho jaati hai ajeeb sa lagta hai.”

Rupali credited her husband, Ashwin Verma, for being a pillar of support during that phase, sharing that his unconditional love helped her through her insecurities.

Rupali Ganguly’s family life

The couple tied the knot in February 2013, and later that year, welcomed their son, Rudransh. Ashwin also has two daughters from his previous marriage.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 11:13 PM (IST)
Rupali Ganguly
