Rupali Ganguly Aka Anupamaa Welcomes Smriti Irani’s Comeback As Tulsi Virani. Watch

Ever since the makers dropped the first look of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2', the internet has been abuzz with comparisons to 'Anupamaa'. Many fans on social media have been drawing parallels between the two shows, speculating whether the return of Tulsi Virani could challenge Anupamaa’s long-standing dominance on the TRP charts.

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa calls Tulsi Virani aka Smriti Irani

Quashing all rumours of rivalry, Rupali has now made her stance clear by reaching out to Smriti Irani, aka Tulsi, in a heartwarming video call that’s featured in the latest promo. “I’ve Been Meaning to Call You”: Anupamaa Reaches Out to Tulsi

In the new promo, Rupali Ganguly is seen initiating a conversation with Smriti Irani, putting to rest weeks of social media speculation.

“3-4 dino se soch rahi thi ki aapko phone karu, woh kya hai na sabhi log andaaze pe andaaza laga rahe hai ki aap wapas aaengi ya nahi, par aap toh aa gayi,” Rupali says with a smile.

To this, Smriti replies warmly, “Wapas kaise naa aati apno ke beech, apne parivaar ke beech.”

Rupali then welcomes her, saying, “My entire Anupamaa family is eagerly waiting to meet the Kyunki family.” Smriti responds with, “We shall keep meeting now,” to which Rupali quips, “Yes, I will come on TV at 10 pm and you will be there at 10:30, then we shall meet every day.”

The wholesome exchange served as a sweet nod to television sisterhood, rather than rivalry.

Amar Upadhyay on comparison with Anupamaa

Amid the ongoing online debate over 'Anupamaa' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2', actor Amar Upadhyay also addressed the issue in a recent interview with SCREEN.

“It’s the same channel; had it been on another channel at the same time slot competing with one another, then it would have made sense,” he explained.

“Anupamaa is on the same channel, so Star Plus is more than happy to have two good shows. We in Kyunki never see it as competition. How can we compete for the top slot? Both the characters are very different; they are poles apart, and people don’t understand that. TV is a woman’s medium, and they are the main protagonists; you can’t compare them.”

'Kyunki 2' returns to TV after 25 years

The highly anticipated reboot, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2', makes its return to the small screen tonight at 10:30 pm on Star Plus—marking a 25-year gap since the original show made television history. Meanwhile, Anupamaa continues to hold its ground at the 10 pm slot, ensuring back-to-back emotional storytelling for audiences.