KBC Contestant Flirts With Amitabh Bachchan On-Air: 'Sir, I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You'

The seventeenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is serving up more than just trivia — it’s delivering moments that fans can’t get enough of. A recent episode of the beloved quiz show featuring Amitabh Bachchan has gone viral for all the right reasons. In a video that’s now making the rounds online, a female contestant left everyone smiling with her unexpected, yet heartwarming, compliment to the legendary host.

“Sir, I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” — Fan Moment Goes Viral

In the now-viral clip, the contestant, sitting confidently in the hot seat, told Amitabh Bachchan,

“Sir, aap bahaut handsome lag rahe hain.”

But she didn’t stop there. Overwhelmed by Big B's presence, she added with a laugh,

“Sir meri nazar hi nahi haat rahi hai aap se. Aur makeup ki zaroorat hi nahi aap ko, who kyun aake aise karte hai?”

Clearly amused and touched, Bachchan responded in his trademark witty style:

“Haan ye unko boliye naa aap ki kyun aate hai hum ko pareshan karne.”

The exchange drew laughter from the audience and quickly went viral on social media platforms.

Fans React With Love, Jokes, and Memes

Netizens couldn't get enough of the adorable moment. The clip has garnered thousands of views and comments, with fans expressing admiration for both the contestant and Bachchan. One user humorously commented,

“Mere dadaji bhi itne hi handsome the.”

Another wrote,“Is ladki se bhi meri nazar nahi hatt rahi.”

The fun didn’t stop there. Some fans teased about what Jaya Bachchan might think of the viral moment:

“Jaya ji agar ye dekh rahi hogi to aaj to khana nahi milega.”

A curious few even asked for the name of the perfume Amitabh uses, suggesting that his charm goes beyond just his looks.

KBC 17 Continues to Impress With Entertainment and Emotion

Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati has struck a chord with viewers thanks to its perfect blend of high-stakes quizzes, emotional stories, and, as seen in this episode, heartwarming moments of humour and admiration. With Amitabh Bachchan at the helm, the show remains a beloved fixture on Indian television.

Whether it's answering million-rupee questions or receiving on-air compliments, Big B continues to prove why he's truly the megastar of Indian entertainment.