Hina Khan Blasts Farrhana Bhatt Over Ashnoor Kaur Remark In Bigg Boss 19: 'Don’t Dare...'

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 brought another dose of drama during this week’s nomination task. A remark by contestant Farrhana Bhatt about Ashnoor Kaur’s television background sparked controversy, drawing a sharp reaction from Bigg Boss 11 runner-up and actor Hina Khan. Hina lashed out at Farrhana on X (formerly Twitter) before later deleting her posts.

Farhana Bhatt Takes A Dig At Ashnoor

For the nomination challenge, Bigg Boss paired contestants in teams of two—one male and one female. The task required them to count exactly 19 minutes while the rest of the housemates were allowed to distract them. The pair closest to 19 minutes would be safe from nominations.

The first pair was Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. While Ashnoor was focused on counting, Farrhana tried to throw her off by commenting on her career.

She said, “Experience aapka reh chuka hai serials mein. Maine kabhi TV serials main kaam nahi kiya as I was not interested. Aapko pata hoga I have done movies. Aapki age kya hai 21? You still have a lot to learn… It feels you have come too early in the show.”

Hina Khan Blasts Farhana On Social Media

The remark did not sit well with Hina Khan, who took to X and wrote, “Is the biggest reality show of Indian television premiered/telecasted in INOX? Mere hisaab se to television pe hi aata hai. Haina? Well, hamaare television ka dil hi itna bada hai ki koi bhi wannabe star bann jaata hai. Alhamdulillah for that. Don’t get me started.”

She further added, “We prefer good, NOTABLE work in any medium, and we respect all mediums equally. Television pe aake, khud ko film actor keh kar bada bataana… jo ki ek well-established, notable actor of any medium kabhi nahi karega. Khaali bartano se sirf shor aata hai. With all due respect to each and everyone, do well in the show… but please not dare disrespect television. Period.”

Task Still Incomplete

Meanwhile, the nomination task remains unfinished. Contestants Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar were disqualified and directly nominated after Abhishek Bajaj tried to help them with counting. Viewers are now waiting to see who else will end up on the nomination list this week.

About Bigg Boss 19

The latest season of the popular reality show has kept audiences hooked since its launch. Last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode particularly impressed viewers, with many feeling that host Salman Khan is back in his classic style.

This season features 16 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Zeishaan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, Baseer Ali, and Tanya Mittal.

With the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, decision-making power lies in the hands of the housemates. Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.