Gauahar Khan Supports Gaurav Khanna In Bigg Boss 19, Calls Him A Potential Winner

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan has come out in support of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna for his stance in favour of Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19.

Taking to her social media stories, Gauahar said, “Did you see Gaurav Khanna last night? I think it takes a lot of courage to stand your ground and make a decision that’s fair not just for yourself but for everyone. Logically, he had a very good point; everyone in the Bigg Boss house breaks the rules at some point. So how do you even decide who deserves punishment?”

She further added, “Sleeping or reading during restricted hours is also a rule break, yet many housemates do it openly. That shows a certain carelessness toward the audience and the game. But no one has been consistently nominated for that. And even when someone is nominated, it’s usually one person or a small group, not everyone.”

The actress added, “This time, everyone got worked up because only two people were nominated easily, while the rest weren’t. It’s understandable that no one wants to be nominated, but Gaurav’s point was valid: if only a couple of people face consequences while others go free, it’s not fair.” She mentioned how she is loving Gaurav's clarity and loyalty.

“Honestly, I see Gaurav Khanna as a potential winner. He has all the qualities of a strong, composed player: no unnecessary fights, no drama, and no fake aggression. He’s calm, logical, and steady. Slowly but surely, he’s proving himself. He’s definitely in my top two.” Towards the end of the video, Gauahar mentioned, “And I also have to give credit to Mridul for standing his ground as captain. Logically, he was right too; rules are broken by many people, so it’s unfair to single out just two. However, this decision might backfire during the weekend, as Bigg Boss might accuse them of going against the format. Still, that’s what makes the show interesting; it’s all about personalities and the decisions you make under pressure.”

For the uninitiated, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur were called out by Bigg Boss for breaking the rules of not using the mike despite repeated warnings. Bigg Boss had left the decision to nominate the two to the housemates.

During the discussion, Gaurav was seen taking a firm stand in favour of Abhishek and Ashnoor against the entire house. He was lauded by fans on social media for showcasing his firm loyalty as a friend.

