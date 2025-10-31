Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Asks Fans To Stop Blaming Him For Evictions: 'Gaaliyan Dena Band Karen'

Bigg Boss Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Asks Fans To Stop Blaming Him For Evictions: 'Gaaliyan Dena Band Karen'

After Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama’s double eviction on Bigg Boss 19, narrator Vijay Vikram Singh clarified that he isn’t the voice behind Bigg Boss and has no role in deciding evictions.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 09:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 left viewers stunned as a surprise double eviction saw Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali exiting the house. While Nehal’s elimination didn’t come as a shock, Baseer’s ouster sparked outrage online, with fans calling it “unfair” and directing their anger toward the show’s voiceover artist, Vijay Vikram Singh.

Bigg Boss narrator clarifies

However, Vijay has now stepped in to set the record straight. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the voice artist shared a video with the caption, “I am not Bigg Boss, don’t take the revenge of the eviction from me.”

In the clip, he explained, “‘Bigg Boss wants to tell you all…’ — that’s not me saying it inside the Bigg Boss house. I am not Bigg Boss. The show has two voices. The one that announces the time or gives messages like ‘coming up next’ to the audience — that’s me. But the voice that talks to the contestants is not mine. So since I’m not that voice, mujhe unke hisse ki gaali bhi mat dijiye (please don’t give me the abuse meant for him).”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay V Singh (@vijayvikram77)

No involvement in contestant evictions

He also clarified that he has no involvement in contestant evictions, adding, “Contestant ko nikaalna, kisko lena ya nikalna ye bhi mere haath mein nahi hota. Ye nirnay Colors aur Endemol ka hota hai. Toh agar iss silslay main agar aapko koi problem hai toh kripay Colors ko contact karen. I am just a contracted artiste, jo har saal show ke liye narration karta hai. Toh meri ek aur baar guaarish hai ki Gaaliyan dena mujhe band karen kyunki main Bigg Boss nahi hai. Main aapke prem ka haq daar hoon nafroton ka nahi.”

Vijay emphasised that his role is limited to narration and promotional announcements, urging fans to redirect their frustration to the makers of the show instead.

Baseer Ali on his eviction

Meanwhile, Baseer Ali, after his elimination, expressed disbelief over being voted out. He claimed that the reason cited — a lack of votes — was “pure bullst.” The former contestant said, “The thing that they said, that you have been evicted because of lack of votes, is pure bullst. When I came out and checked my social media, the numbers speak for themselves, and the statistics are right in front of us. The week I won Boss of the Week and Mantri of the Week, that very week I got evicted? These are the same people who are voting for me, too, guys.”

This week, everyone except Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Mridul Tiwari has been nominated for eviction. Bigg Boss 19 airs on JioCinema at 9:30 pm, followed by a TV telecast on Colors at 10:30 pm.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 09:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baseer Ali Bigg Boss 19
Read more
