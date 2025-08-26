Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Amaal Mallik, Awez-Nagma, & A New 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar' Twist

From Amaal Mallik’s emotional entry to Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar’s relationship test and the new democracy twist, here’s everything you need to know.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The wait is over! Bigg Boss 19 has finally hit screens, promising audiences a season filled with unpredictability, heated confrontations, and power-packed entertainment. With its brand-new theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’, the show has handed over control to the housemates — a twist that guarantees endless drama.

Amaal Mallik Steps Into the Spotlight

One of the biggest surprises this season is the entry of popular music composer Amaal Mallik. Known for his honest personality, the singer-songwriter made an emotional revelation during the premiere. He spoke candidly about his struggles with depression and opened up about being mistaken for other celebrities, while also addressing the fallout from distancing himself from his family. Viewers are already curious — will he remain a lone wolf or build alliances in the house?

Awez Darbar & Nagma Mirajkar’s Relationship Under Scrutiny

Content creator couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are entering the Bigg Boss house together, and fans are eager to see how their chemistry plays out under the constant glare of cameras. Will the duo remain each other’s strongest support system, or will competition test their relationship in unexpected ways? Their journey is already one of the most talked-about aspects of the season.

Democracy in the House: Will It Work?

For the first time in the show’s history, Bigg Boss will not interfere directly. Decisions on punishments, privileges, and day-to-day conflicts will be taken collectively by the housemates in the spirit of democracy. However, with strong personalities locked inside, it remains to be seen whether this so-called “sarkaar” will hold or spiral into total chaos.

New Twists: Assembly Room & Secret Room Buzz

This season introduces the Assembly Room, a high-voltage zone where debates, negotiations, and major decisions will unfold. Meanwhile, speculation is rife about the return of the Secret Room twist — a classic Bigg Boss feature that could change the dynamics overnight. Who will be sent away? Who will return with shocking insights? Fans are bracing for explosive surprises.

Catch all the action of Bigg Boss 19 every night at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS.

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Bigg Boss 19 Premiere
