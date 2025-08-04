Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTamannaah Bhatia Clarifies Controversial Baahubali Scene: 'Not Rape, It Was Empowerment'

Tamannaah Bhatia addresses the criticism of a controversial Baahubali scene, calling it a moment of empowerment for her character Avantika, not exploitation.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 05:46 PM (IST)

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has finally addressed the longstanding criticism surrounding a controversial scene from 'Baahubali: The Beginning', in which her character Avantika shares a song sequence with Prabhas’ character. The scene was previously called out for its objectification and labeled “problematic” by some viewers, but Tamannaah has come forward to offer a nuanced perspective.

Speaking to The Lallantop, Tamannaah said the criticism stems from a deeper societal issue rooted in shame and control.

People Use Shame and Guilt as Tools: Tamannaah

“This is my take,” Tamannaah said. “Jab log aapko control nahi kar sakte, woh ek technique istemaal karte aur woh hai shame and guilt. Kyunki woh hamesha aapko aisa mehsoos karate hai ki aap jo bhi kare uske baare mein aapko sharmanaak hona chahiye. Jab woh aapko mehsoos kara sakte woh aap pe control paa sakte hain. This is one aspect of the conversation.”

She further added that the natural aspects of life are often viewed through a distorted lens in Indian society. “Jo itni pure cheez hai, ussi ko ham sabse gandi nazar se dekthe hai… We are so repressed,” she said.

Rajamouli’s Vision for Avantika

Recalling how director SS Rajamouli pitched the scene to her, Tamannaah explained that it was far from exploitative. “I remember when Rajamouli sir was explaining that entire sequence to me, he was like, ‘She is that divine feminine, who is wounded… She wants to be loved. But she has gone through so much hardship… So, she holds boundaries.’”

She shared that the scene depicted a transformation, Avantika seeing her softer side again through the affection shown by Prabhas’ character. “Agar aapko yeh visually darshana pade, toh there was an entire sequence… jab apna khud ka chehra dekhti hai… arrey mujhe hamesha se lagta tha ki… apni jo namrata hai wo kahi na kahi gum ho gayi thi.”

 

It's all about perception. I don't think it's 'the rape of Avantika,' I think it's Avantika finding herself through the man wooing her." - Tamanna about the Bahubali controversy
byu/unnimanga inBollyBlindsNGossip

'It Was Not the Rape of Avantika'; Tamannaah

Firmly rejecting the accusations that the scene represented an assault, Tamannaah said, “I don’t think I take the burden of that and, as creative people, I don’t think it was the rape of Avantika. It was Avantika finding herself through a young man who was wooing her.”

Her remarks highlight how narrative intent and public perception can often clash, particularly when it comes to complex characters and layered storytelling in mainstream cinema.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prabhas Tamannaah Bhatia SS Rajamouli Baahubali Controversy Indian Cinema Controversies
