Swara Bhasker Says ‘We Are All Bisexuals’, Names Dimple Yadav As Her Crush

HomeEntertainmentSwara Bhasker Says ‘We Are All Bisexuals’, Names Dimple Yadav As Her Crush

An old March interview of Swara Bhasker is going viral, where she claimed “we are all bisexuals,” called heterosexuality an ideology, and revealed Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav as her crush.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Swara Bhasker, known for speaking her mind, is once again making headlines—this time over an old interview clip that has resurfaced online. The Raanjhanaa star’s March interview with Screen is now going viral, where she made candid remarks about sexuality. In the conversation, Swara, who features on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check with her husband Fahad Ahmad, claimed that people are essentially bisexual, while heterosexuality is more of a cultural imposition.

Swara Bhasker says all human beings are bisexual

“We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexuals, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been (put in us) culturally for thousands of years. Because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm,” she said.

Swara Bhasker says she has a crush on Dimple Yadav

When asked about her own crushes, Swara candidly named Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav. She also revealed she had the chance to meet Yadav recently.

With her trademark humour, the actor joked about how her comments could affect her husband’s political career. “I have put my husband's career in jeopardy in Maharashtra, and after my comments on sexual orientation, things don't look good for him even in Uttar Pradesh,” she quipped.

Swara taking on trolls

Recently, Swara had grabbed attention for responding to a troll who used a casteist slur against her husband. Sharing screenshots of the post on X, she called out the language.

“This twit who describes himself both as a proud Hindu and Ambedkarite does not seem to know that Chhapri is a casteist slang.. a derogatory term used to describe a community that fixes 'chappars' or thatched huts. Also nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or anywhere you casteist / classist trash-brain! #casteistAlert,” she wrote.

About Swara and Fahad

Swara and Fahad Ahmad welcomed their daughter Raabiyaa in 2023. The actor has spoken openly about the changes motherhood has brought into her life, even admitting that she went through an identity crisis after becoming a parent.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
Swara Bhasker DImple Yadav
Embed widget