Actor Swara Bhasker has found herself at the centre of a heated social media storm after her remarks on sexuality went viral. In an old interview that resurfaced recently, Swara claimed that “all humans are fundamentally bisexual” and also admitted to having a crush on Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav.

Facing widespread criticism online, the actor has now responded in her trademark witty style by updating her bio on X (formerly Twitter).

Swara Bhasker Reacts To 'Bisexual' Comment

Swara has been under fire since her “we all are bisexuals” statement resurfaced, sparking sharp reactions across social media platforms. On Friday, she decided to acknowledge the chatter in a light-hearted way.

Taking to X, Swara wrote, “Thought it’s time to change the bio (giggling emoji).”

Her updated bio now reads: “Girl crush advocate. Part time actor, full time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine.”

Thought it’s time to change the bio 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/iFzTt1M0QA — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 22, 2025

The inclusion of “Girl crush advocate” is clearly a cheeky reference to her confession about Dimple Yadav. She also shared a screenshot of the definition of “girl crush,” adding, “Honestly… what is the big deal?”

What Did Swara Say?

The controversy stems from a conversation Swara had during an interview with Screen, where she appeared alongside her husband and politician Fahad Ahmad. The video, though released five months ago, only began circulating widely in recent days.

Speaking about her views on sexuality, Swara remarked: “We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexuals, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been (put in us) culturally for thousands of years. Because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm.”

When asked about her crush, Swara named Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, adding that she had met her recently. The revelation intensified the backlash online.

More About Swara

Swara, along with her husband Fahad, is currently participating in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga—Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre. The show brings together celebrity couples and challenges their chemistry with twists and tasks.

Swara and Fahad registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on January 6, 2023, and announced it publicly with a video on February 16, 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raabiyaa, in September 2023.