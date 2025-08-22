Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSwara Bhasker Reacts To Backlash Over 'Bisexual' Comment With Witty Bio Update: 'Girl Crush Forever'

Swara Bhasker Reacts To Backlash Over 'Bisexual' Comment With Witty Bio Update: 'Girl Crush Forever'

Swara Bhasker faced criticism for resurfaced comments claiming "all humans are bisexual" and admitting a crush on Dimple Yadav.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Swara Bhasker has found herself at the centre of a heated social media storm after her remarks on sexuality went viral. In an old interview that resurfaced recently, Swara claimed that “all humans are fundamentally bisexual” and also admitted to having a crush on Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav.

Facing widespread criticism online, the actor has now responded in her trademark witty style by updating her bio on X (formerly Twitter).

Swara Bhasker Reacts To 'Bisexual' Comment 

Swara has been under fire since her “we all are bisexuals” statement resurfaced, sparking sharp reactions across social media platforms. On Friday, she decided to acknowledge the chatter in a light-hearted way.

Taking to X, Swara wrote, “Thought it’s time to change the bio (giggling emoji).”

Her updated bio now reads: “Girl crush advocate. Part time actor, full time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine.”

 

The inclusion of “Girl crush advocate” is clearly a cheeky reference to her confession about Dimple Yadav. She also shared a screenshot of the definition of “girl crush,” adding, “Honestly… what is the big deal?”

What Did Swara Say?

The controversy stems from a conversation Swara had during an interview with Screen, where she appeared alongside her husband and politician Fahad Ahmad. The video, though released five months ago, only began circulating widely in recent days.

Speaking about her views on sexuality, Swara remarked: “We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexuals, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been (put in us) culturally for thousands of years. Because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm.”

When asked about her crush, Swara named Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, adding that she had met her recently. The revelation intensified the backlash online.

More About Swara

Swara, along with her husband Fahad, is currently participating in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga—Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre. The show brings together celebrity couples and challenges their chemistry with twists and tasks.

Swara and Fahad registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on January 6, 2023, and announced it publicly with a video on February 16, 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raabiyaa, in September 2023.

 

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Swara Bhasker Pati Patni Aur Panga
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'PM Modi Will Conduct Last Rites Nitish Kumar's Politics In Gaya': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Dig At NDA
Ahead Of Modi's Gaya Visit, Lalu Prasad Says 'PM Will Conduct The Last Rites Of...'
Cities
Another Delhi School In Dwarka Gets Bomb Threat, Fourth Incident In A Week
Another Delhi School In Dwarka Gets Bomb Threat, Fourth Incident In A Week
World
Trump Wins Supreme Court Backing To Cut Nearly $800 Million In Minority, LGBTQ Health Research
Trump Wins Supreme Court Backing To Cut Nearly $800 Million In Minority, LGBTQ Health Research
Entertainment
Punjabi Comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away At 65
Punjabi Comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away At 65
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget