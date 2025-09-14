Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunil Dutt Once Spoke About His Conservative Mother's Concerns On Marrying Nargis

Sunil Dutt Once Spoke About His Conservative Mother’s Concerns On Marrying Nargis

Sunil Dutt recounted proposing to Nargis during a car ride, fearing rejection and his conservative mother's disapproval.

By : IANS | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 07:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The late actor Sunil Dutt once revealed that his mother was extremely conservative, and he thought her mother’s ideology could stand in the way of his marriage to the late actress Nargis Dutt.

A recently resurfaced video of an episode of ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’ hosted by Farooq Sheikh, shows him talking about how he proposed to Nargis.

He said, “I had a Fiat, I told her that I will drop her in Marine Drive. She said, ‘yes’ casually and she agreed. I drove the car and when I took a turn, I said that, ‘I want to tell you something’. She told me, ‘Yes, tell me Birju’. She used to call me Birju. I said, ‘I want to marry you’. This were the words which I openly told her. She became quiet. The car was moving and I was driving and I did not dare to speak as she didn’t say yes or no. I dropped her off at Marine Drive and I decided that if she does not say yes then I will go to my village and take up farming”.

He further mentioned, “I thought that I would be humiliated. One night I came home and my sister was laughing. She said, ‘Congratulations’. I asked her, ‘Congratulations for what?’. She said, ‘You did not tell me’”.

Sunil was perplexed, and asked his sister what he didn’t tell her. His sister said that Nargis has accepted his proposal.

He went on, “My sister told me that Nargis has asked me to speak to my mother about the marriage. My mother is the most conservative lady. I told my mother that if she allows then I will marry Nargis”.

“She said that I have not made your life but you have made it on your own. I know that you will not make any mistakes in life and that is how the entire thing started”, he added.

Sunil Dutt and Nargis tied the knot on March 11, 1958, in an intimate wedding ceremony, followed by a wedding reception with their close friends from the industry in attendance.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 07:05 AM (IST)
Photo Gallery

