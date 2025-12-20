Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69; Malayalam Cinema Mourns A Fearless Storyteller

Veteran Malayalam cinema icon Sreenivasan died at 69, leaving behind a towering legacy of satire, storytelling, and timeless performances.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Sreenivasan, veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter, director and producer, passed away on Saturday, December 20, at a hospital in Thripunithura after a prolonged illness. He was 69. Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Malayalam cinema, his death signals the close of a defining chapter in the industry’s cultural and creative history.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran paid tribute to the legend on Instagram, writing: “Adieu to one of the greatest ever writer/director/actor. Thank you for the laughs and the thoughts! Rest in peace.”

Sreenivasan's Humble Beginnings To Cinematic Training

Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam near Thalassery in Kerala’s Kannur district, Sreenivasan was raised in a modest household. He was the son of a schoolteacher and a homemaker, growing up alongside two brothers and a sister. His early education took place in Kuthuparamba and Kadirur, after which he graduated in economics from PRNSS College in Mattanur, reported Inida Today.

His formal journey into cinema began in 1977 when he enrolled at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu in Chennai. The training helped sharpen his understanding of filmmaking and storytelling, laying the foundation for a career that would later redefine realism and satire in Malayalam films.

A Career Defined by Sharp Wit and Social Insight

Across nearly five decades, Sreenivasan appeared in more than 225 films, earning immense popularity for his ability to portray everyday characters with authenticity and humour. Whether playing a struggling middle-class man or a sharp-tongued observer of society, his performances struck a chord with audiences across generations.

As a screenwriter, he played a transformative role in shaping modern Malayalam cinema. His notable works include Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Sandesam, Nadodikkattu and Njan Prakashan, as per Indian Express . These films stood out for their incisive social commentary, tackling themes such as political hypocrisy, unemployment, bureaucracy, and the aspirations of the common man, all wrapped in accessible humour.

Director, Thinker, and Lasting Influence

Sreenivasan’s directorial ventures further cemented his legacy. Films like Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala were praised for their emotional depth and sensitive exploration of personal relationships and societal pressures. His direction reflected a keen understanding of human psychology, often balancing comedy with quiet introspection.

More than just an entertainer, Sreenivasan was widely seen as a conscience-keeper of Malayalam cinema. His work consistently encouraged audiences to reflect on societal norms while laughing at their own contradictions.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Malayalam Kerala
