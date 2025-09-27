Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pawan Kalyan’s 'They Call Him OG' Crosses ₹100 Crore In 2 Days

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG collects ₹104 crore in two days. Despite a 69% drop on Day 2, the action-packed thriller continues to dominate.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Pawan Kalyan’s high-octane action thriller 'They Call Him OG', directed by Sujeeth, stormed into theatres on September 25 with immense hype. Backed by DVV Danayya, the film impressed both critics and audiences with its gripping narrative, explosive action sequences, and the electrifying screen presence of its lead star.

After a record-smashing opening day, the film witnessed a sharp dip in collections on its second day. According to data from sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹19.25 crore net across languages on Day 2, registering a steep 69.25% drop from Day 1. However, the total domestic collection now stands at a robust ₹104 crore, proving that the momentum is still strong.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pawan Kalyan (@pawankalyan)

Positive Reviews Fuel Hopes for Growth

Despite the drop, trade analysts believe that the film has the potential to recover over the weekend. With glowing word-of-mouth and strong fan support, 'They Call Him OG' could see a resurgence in ticket sales. However, the release of Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited 'Kantara Chapter 1' on October 2 might shake up the box office dynamics next week.

 

Plot and Ensemble Cast Drive the Drama

Set in 1990s Mumbai, the film follows the powerful port kingpin Satya Dada (played by Prakash Raj), whose reign is threatened by dangerous criminal forces. Amid rising chaos, a feared ex-gangster named Ojas Gambheera aka OG (Pawan Kalyan) is forced out of exile to settle old scores. His return sparks a chain of violence and vengeance, especially against the unpredictable Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi).

The film boasts a stellar ensemble including Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, and Tej Sapru.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
They Call Him OG Box Office Sujeeth New Movie Kantara Chapter 1 Release
