Sonakshi Sinha Says Mistakes Are The Best Teachers: ‘They Help You Learn And Grow’

HomeEntertainmentSonakshi Sinha Says Mistakes Are The Best Teachers: ‘They Help You Learn And Grow’

Sonakshi Sinha, promoting her film "Jatadhara," believes mistakes are crucial for learning and growth, encouraging continuous learning in her profession.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 06:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who can be seen in the recently released film ‘Jatadhara’, has said that it’s good to make mistakes because that’s where true learning happens.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of the show, and said that she isn’t afraid of making mistakes or failure.

Sonakshi told IANS, “You learn by making mistakes. How else would you learn? Even as children, that's how it is. When a child falls, they learn. So I feel that applies to every phase of life and every profession people are in. Mistakes are nice, they keep things exciting. The learning process, I feel, should never stop. The day you think, ‘You know, I know everything’, that's your end, it's over, go away, sit down”.

“So I feel the learning process should never end, and I feel we're in a profession where every day is a learning experience, you learn something every day”, she added.

Earlier, Sonakshi had shared her opinion on cross-pollination of artistes and technicians in pan-India films.

The whole pan-India film movement started much earlier with films of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan being broadcast on satellite. It gained prominence after the ‘Baahubali’ franchise.

When asked if pan-India films do add up to the pressure as a performer given they have to appeal to a new set of audience beyond their set audience, she replied in negative.

How does it play out for her as an actor?

She earlier told IANS, “The more the merrier, I guess. We work with such wonderful artistes, and get to learn so much from each and every one, everyone has their own story to tell, and for me, I think that's the best part about working with people from different regions, different languages, different industries, cultures and communities”.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 06:28 PM (IST)
Sonakshi Sinha
