Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSo Long Valley Producer Files ₹10 Cr Defamation Suit Against Ruchi Gujjar Over Premiere Drama

So Long Valley Producer Files ₹10 Cr Defamation Suit Against Ruchi Gujjar Over Premiere Drama

The producer and director of 'So Long Valley', Man Singh, has decided to file a ₹10 crore defamation suit against actress Ruchi Gujjar after her ruckus at the premiere of the drama.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 09:40 PM (IST)

Mumbai: The producer and director of the crime thriller, "So Long Valley", Man Singh, has decided to file a ₹10 crore defamation suit against actress Ruchi Gujjar after her ruckus at the premiere of the drama.

The maker has accused Ruchi of conspiracy, threats, and disruption aimed at causing financial loss and tarnishing the film’s reputation.

Going by an official statement, Ruchi had allegedly paid ₹20–30 lakh to her friend Karan Chauhan, and even urged a couple of cast members to not be a part of the film.

In addition to this, the actress is also believed to have attempted to block the release of "So Long Valley" by filing a court application.

However, the application was dismissed as the court ruled in favor of Singh. The court further confirmed that Ruchi had no financial or contractual involvement with the production company and therefore had no authority to stop the release of the movie.

Things got worse when Ruchi allegedly created a scene during the premiere show of "So Long Valley".

According to the reports, she hurled a sandal and a water bottle at Singh, after which an FIR was registered against her and six others by the Amboli Police.

Following the unfortunate incident, Singh expressed his disapproval of Ruchi's actions while addressing the media.

The maker shared that the movie has faced a major financial impact and negative publicity due to such false allegations and threats by Ruchi. He added that Ruchi even intimidated actors and service providers despite having no connection with the film’s production.

Singh revealed that they have filed a ₹10 crore defamation claim against the actress to ensure accountability.

Legal team, representing Singh, confirmed that the legal proceedings in the matter have already been initiated and that additional actions against the actress are also being considered.

Featuring Tridha Choudhary, Akanksha Puri, and Man Singh in the lead,

"So Long Valley" was released on July 25.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Jul 2025 09:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
So Long Valley
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No PM Modi-Trump Call Took Place': Jaishankar Denies Trump's ‘Trade’ Claims On India-Pak Ceasefire
'No PM Modi-Trump Call Took Place': Jaishankar Denies Trump's ‘Trade’ Claims On India-Pak Ceasefire
India
'Kisi Aur Desh Par Bharosa...': Shah Slams Oppn In LS, Jibes At Congress After 'Surrender' Remark — WATCH
'Kisi Aur Desh Par Bharosa...': Shah Slams Oppn In LS, Jibes At Congress After 'Surrender' Remark — WATCH
India
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Cong, Says Rahul Took Briefing From China During Doklam Crisis
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Cong, Says Rahul Took Briefing From China
Cities
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Breaking News: Breaking News: Parliament Prepares for Heated Debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Patna Submerged After Hours of Heavy Rainfall, Deputy CM’s Residence and Hospitals Waterlogged
Breaking News: Severe Flooding Grips India’s Cities as Monsoon Rains Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
MiG-21: IAF Needs A Super Plan To Replace Retiring Icon That Defined India's Aerial Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget