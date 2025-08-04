Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalised Due To Low Blood Pressure, Karan Veer Mehra Shares Health Update

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentShehnaaz Gill Hospitalised Due To Low Blood Pressure, Karan Veer Mehra Shares Health Update

Shehnaaz Gill is recovering in hospital after being admitted for low blood pressure. Karan Veer Mehra visited her and urged fans to pray for her quick recovery.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 09:26 PM (IST)

Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who was recently hospitalised due to low blood pressure, is now recovering, as confirmed by fellow actor Karan Veer Mehra. Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan posted a heartfelt video from the hospital room, giving fans a health update and asking them to send their prayers.

“I need you guys to pray really hard that this girl with full energy should get back as soon as possible," Karan said in the video, showing Shehnaaz on a hospital bed with an IV drip in her hand. Despite her condition, Shehnaaz smiled and reassured him, saying she would bounce back soon and join him for a celebration.

Shehnaaz Gill Keeps Her Sense of Humour Intact

Even while under medical care, Shehnaaz remained her cheerful, witty self. In a video clip shared on her Instagram story and later reposted by Telly Chakkar, the actress revealed she was undergoing treatment for low blood pressure and was on a glucose drip.

Her candid humour shone through when she jokingly asked her friends, “Moti lag rahi hoon?” — to which her friends playfully responded, “Drip laga hua hai, par stress hai… moti lag rahi hoon.” The exchange reflected Shehnaaz's resilient spirit and her ability to find lightness even in trying moments.

Not Her First Health Scare

This isn’t the first time Shehnaaz has faced a medical setback. Nearly two years ago, during promotions for Thank You For Coming, she was hospitalised due to a severe food infection. At that time, she addressed fans via an Instagram Live session from Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, where she appeared in hospital wear and reassured followers of her recovery.

Currently, fans across the country are flooding social media with good wishes and prayers for Shehnaaz’s speedy recovery. Known for her bubbly personality and unfiltered charm, the actress continues to win hearts — even from a hospital bed.

 

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 09:26 PM (IST)
