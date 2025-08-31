Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentShahid Kapoor Wraps Vishal Bhardwaj’s Next, Calls It ‘Super Special’ Collaboration

Shahid Kapoor Wraps Vishal Bhardwaj’s Next, Calls It ‘Super Special’ Collaboration

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has completed shooting his upcoming film with Vishal Bhardwaj and called it a "special collaboration".

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 10:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has completed shooting his upcoming film with Vishal Bhardwaj and called it a "special collaboration".

Kapoor penned a lengthy note on his Instagram handle on Sunday as he shared a picture alongside the filmmaker. The untitled project marks fourth collaboration of the duo, who have previously worked together on "Kaminey", "Haider" and "Rangoon".

"And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj . Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done. As always it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the 'KAMINEY' I am 'HAIDER' and now I am," his caption read.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

The film will also feature The film Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary and Disha Patani.

"This post can’t be complete without including the stellar cast @tripti_dimri who I had a total blast with. Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive can’t reveal much more here brother @hussain.dalal who completes me and is total rager in the film," the post said.

"Have to say @dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can’t wait to collaborate again you are so much fun. And there’s is one more actor one of my favs who can’t really be revealed but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one. And lastly @nadiadwalagrandson for putting this all together. This one’s SUPER SPECIAL," Kapoor added.

The actor was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews' "Deva" alongside Pooja Hegde. It released in January.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 10:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shahid Kapoor Vishal Bhardwaj
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'India, China Victims Of Cross-Border Terrorism': PM Modi Tells Xi Jinping, Beijing Extends Support
'India, China Victims Of Cross-Border Terrorism': PM Modi Tells Xi, Beijing Extends Support
World
Peace At Border, Direct Flights, Kailash Yatra: Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Xi Jinping's Bilateral Talks
Peace At Border, Direct Flights, Kailash Yatra: Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Xi Jinping's Bilateral Talks
World
Israeli Forces Step Up Gaza Assault; Hamas Spokesperson Abu Ubaida Killed
Israeli Forces Step Up Gaza Assault; Hamas Spokesperson Abu Ubaida Killed
Cities
Delhi Braces For Heavy Rain On Monday; Flooded Jammu, Punjab, Himachal To See Downpours Till Tuesday
Delhi Braces For Heavy Rain On Monday; Flooded Jammu, Punjab, HP To See Downpours Till Tuesday
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi and President Xi Signal Reset in Ties with Warm Handshake and Key Talks | ABP NEWS
Major Scare Averted: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Delhi After Engine Fire Signal | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Modi-Xi Meeting, Warns Against China’s Economic Infiltration | ABP NEWS
SCO Summit: After Galwan and Tariff Tensions, PM Modi-President Xi Meeting Draws Global Attention
India-China Summit: President Putin Arrives in China for SCO Summit; Set to Meet PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Two More Game Changer Warships – A Powerful Message To The World
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget