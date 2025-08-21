Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Take On His 2018 Flop 'Zero' Goes Viral: 'Ullu Bana Lena Lekin...'

Here’s a rephrased, polished version of your article with a stronger intro, proper flow, and subheads — keeping all quotes unchanged:

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently poked fun at the failure of his 2018 ambitious film Zero while attending the trailer launch of his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood. Known for his quick wit, SRK turned a light-hearted moment into a hilarious exchange that left the audience and actors in splits.

SRK’s Joke on Zero

At the event, Shah Rukh joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix project during the trailer unveiling. In a viral clip from the evening, SRK was seen interacting with actor Manish Chaudhari, who jokingly mentioned Zero.

Responding with his trademark humour, Shah Rukh quipped, “Producer to producer ek baat kahun… (Can I say something as a producer). Sir, aapko jo bhi banana hai bana lena, ullu bana lena, gadha bana lena, mamu bana lena lekin bhagwan ke liye meri taranh Zero mat banana (You can make whatever you wish, make a fool of someone or anything, but please for God’s sake, don’t ever make Zero like me).”

The comment sparked loud laughter from both actors, who sealed the joke with a high-five, while the audience also erupted into cheers and laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut

Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, a Netflix series produced under Red Chillies Entertainment. The preview, released on August 20, has already generated significant buzz.

At the event, Shah Rukh expressed pride in his son’s first project and requested the audience to extend the same love and support to Aryan that he himself has received over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@srkking555)

About Zero

Released in 2018, Zero featured Shah Rukh Khan as Bauua Singh, a man with dwarfism from Meerut navigating love and self-discovery. The film also starred Anushka Sharma as a scientist with cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif as a troubled superstar.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the romantic drama was mounted on a budget of around ₹200 crore but managed to earn only ₹178 crore worldwide. Despite its star-studded cast and grand scale, the film failed to resonate with audiences, leading to Shah Rukh taking a brief break from acting before his grand comeback years later.