SRK’s Saas Steals The Show! Savita Chhibber’s Viral Dance Lights Up The Internet

Shah Rukh Khan’s mother-in-law, Savita Chhibber, charms fans with her dance in a viral video. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba**ds Of Bollywood* releases on Netflix on September 18.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Shah Rukh Khan’s family is once again the talk of the town, but this time, it’s not just about his son Aryan Khan’s much-awaited directorial debut The Ba**ds Of Bollywood*. In a heartwarming viral video, SRK’s mother-in-law, Savita Chhibber, stole the spotlight with her infectious dance moves alongside her son, Vikrant.

Savita Chhibber’s Dance Wins the Internet

The clip was shared by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s niece, Alia, on Instagram. In the video, Savita and Vikrant are seen grooving joyfully in their living room while other family members cheer them on. Sharing the adorable moment, Alia wrote:“Now you know where I get it from. My favourite two to jam with – Dadi & Papa. It’s in the genes."

 

 
 
 
 
 
Fans were quick to shower love on Savita’s confidence and energy. Comments ranged from “Omg… she’s so confident, now I know why GK’s so confident all the time" to “She’s the secret behind Gauri Khan’s aura." Others called the video “too cute” and praised her for her “amazing energy.”

Aryan Khan’s Debut Series: The Ba**ds Of Bollywood*

Meanwhile, the Khan household is buzzing with excitement as Aryan Khan’s debut project, The Ba**ds Of Bollywood*, approaches release. The series stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Raghav Juyal, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli, Anya Singh, and Rajat Bedi, with Gautami Kapoor also playing a significant role.

Adding star power, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh are set to make special appearances. The show, streaming on Netflix from September 18, promises a fast-paced, edgy narrative filled with wit and dark humour, exploring ambition, survival, and the perils of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s ‘King’

Apart from Aryan’s big debut, Shah Rukh Khan is busy filming King with daughter Suhana Khan. The action-packed film casts SRK as a deadly assassin, while Suhana plays his trainee. The project also features Abhishek Bachchan as the main villain, with Anil Kapoor as SRK’s mentor. Big names like Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal are reportedly joining the ensemble.

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Aryan Khan Directorial Debut Aryan Khan Debut Series Savita Chhibber Dance Video The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Netflix
