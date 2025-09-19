Shabana Azmi’s 75th Turns Into A Bollywood Dance Night With Rekha, Madhuri Dixit & Vidya Balan

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi’s 75th birthday turned into a star-studded affair filled with music, nostalgia, and dance. The celebrations saw some of Bollywood’s finest – Rekha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, and Urmila Matondkar – set the stage on fire as they grooved to the evergreen number Kaisi Paheli Zindgani from the 2005 film Parineeta.

Bollywood legends reunite to celebrate Shabana Azmi’s birthday

Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who attended the grand evening, shared a clip of the unforgettable moment on Instagram. Calling Rekha the “OG queen of Bollywood,” Sanjay captioned the post: “Happy birthday @azmishabana18, Wat a fabulous evening, The OG Queens of Bollywood #rekha @madhuridixitnene @urmilamatondkarofficial @balanvidya.”

Rekha recreates her Parineeta magic

The iconic track, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan with music by Shantanu Moitra, was originally picturised on Rekha in Parineeta, which recently completed 20 years since its release. Rekha’s timeless charm brought the song back to life as she danced with her fellow stars. Shabana herself later joined in, making the moment even more memorable.

Directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, Parineeta marked Vidya Balan’s Bollywood debut alongside Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan. Adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1914 novella, the film remains a classic for its literary depth and soulful music. The presence of Vidya at Shabana’s birthday bash only added to the emotional connect of the evening.

What’s next for Shabana Azmi

On the work front, Shabana Azmi was last seen in R. Balki’s sports drama Ghoomer (2023), co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor recently featured in Param Sundari, a romantic comedy directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.