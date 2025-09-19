Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentShabana Azmi’s 75th Turns Into A Bollywood Dance Night With Rekha, Madhuri Dixit & Vidya Balan

Shabana Azmi’s 75th Turns Into A Bollywood Dance Night With Rekha, Madhuri Dixit & Vidya Balan

Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan & Urmila Matondkar danced with Shabana Azmi at her 75th birthday, grooving to Parineeta’s ‘Kaisi Paheli Zindgani.’

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 08:30 AM (IST)

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi’s 75th birthday turned into a star-studded affair filled with music, nostalgia, and dance. The celebrations saw some of Bollywood’s finest – Rekha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, and Urmila Matondkar – set the stage on fire as they grooved to the evergreen number Kaisi Paheli Zindgani from the 2005 film Parineeta.

Bollywood legends reunite to celebrate Shabana Azmi’s birthday

Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who attended the grand evening, shared a clip of the unforgettable moment on Instagram. Calling Rekha the “OG queen of Bollywood,” Sanjay captioned the post: “Happy birthday @azmishabana18, Wat a fabulous evening, The OG Queens of Bollywood #rekha @madhuridixitnene @urmilamatondkarofficial @balanvidya.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500)

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi’s Birthday: 10 Films That Showcase Her Acting Brilliance

Rekha recreates her Parineeta magic

The iconic track, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan with music by Shantanu Moitra, was originally picturised on Rekha in Parineeta, which recently completed 20 years since its release. Rekha’s timeless charm brought the song back to life as she danced with her fellow stars. Shabana herself later joined in, making the moment even more memorable.

Directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, Parineeta marked Vidya Balan’s Bollywood debut alongside Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan. Adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1914 novella, the film remains a classic for its literary depth and soulful music. The presence of Vidya at Shabana’s birthday bash only added to the emotional connect of the evening.

What’s next for Shabana Azmi 

On the work front, Shabana Azmi was last seen in R. Balki’s sports drama Ghoomer (2023), co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor recently featured in Param Sundari, a romantic comedy directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Madhuri Dixit Shabana Azmi Rekha
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
India
DUSU Election 2025: Delhi University Records 39.45% Turnout, Results To Be Declared Today
DUSU Election Records 39.45% Turnout, Results To Be Declared Today
World
US Revokes Sanctions Waiver On Iran's Chabahar Port. What Does It Mean For India?
US Revokes Sanctions Waiver On Iran's Chabahar Port. What Does It Mean For India?
World
Trump Says Putin Has ‘Let Him Down’ As Ukraine War Rages On Despite Alaska Summit
Trump Says Putin Has ‘Let Him Down’ As Ukraine War Rages On Despite Alaska Summit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget