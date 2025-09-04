Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan Reveals Why Beef Has No Place In His Diet Or Family Traditions: 'Gaay Hamari Bhi...'

Salman Khan Reveals Why Beef Has No Place In His Diet Or Family Traditions: 'Gaay Hamari Bhi...'

Salman Khan avoids beef due to family tradition and religious beliefs. His father, Salim Khan, cites Prophet Mohammed's teachings emphasising the cow's importance.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Salman Khan has always been candid about his food habits, but one particular choice has often sparked curiosity among fans — his decision to stay away from beef. Over the years, both Salman and his father, veteran writer Salim Khan, have shared their views on the subject, explaining the family’s perspective on food, faith, and tradition.

Salim Khan on Faith and Family's Food Practices

In a recent interview, Salim Khan reflected on his marriage to Salma Khan (formerly Sushila Charak) and how their family embraces diversity by celebrating festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi.

He said,“From Indore until today, we have never had beef. Beef is eaten by most Muslims as it is the cheapest meat! Some even buy it to feed pet dogs."

Elaborating further, he explained, “But in the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, he has clearly stated that a cow’s milk is a substitute for mother’s milk and it is a mufid (beneficial) cheez. He has stated that cows should not be killed and beef is forbidden."

Salim Khan also noted that Prophet Mohammed incorporated positive practices from other faiths: “Prophet Mohammed has adopted good things from every religion. Like eating only halaal meat which was adopted from the Jews, who call it kosher. He has postulated that every religion is good and believes in a Supreme Power like we do."

Salman Khan on His Own Diet Choices

Back in 2018, during an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Salman clarified his personal stance. “I eat everything. I just don’t eat beef and pork," he said.

He added,“Gaay hamari bhi maata hai. Main maanta hu meri maa hai woh kyunki meri khudki maa Hindu hai. Mere pita Muslim hain. Meri dusri maa Helen Christian hai… Hum poora Hindustaan hai."

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film: Battle of Galwan

On the professional front, Salman has begun shooting for his highly anticipated war drama Battle of Galwan in Ladakh. The film, based on the real events of June 2020 in the Galwan Valley, co-stars Chitrangda Singh along with Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj.

 

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salim Khan Salman Khan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Kullu Landslide: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Heavy Rain Triggers 4th Landslip In 3 Days
Kullu Landslide: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Heavy Rain Triggers 4th Landslip In 3 Days
India
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
World
President Xi Should Have Mentioned US In Military Parade: Trump
President Xi Should Have Mentioned US In Military Parade: Trump
Hollywood
David Corenswet Returns As Superman In James Gunn’s Man Of Tomorrow, Releasing July 2027
David Corenswet Returns As Superman In James Gunn’s Man Of Tomorrow, Releasing July 2027
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget