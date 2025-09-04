Salman Khan Reveals Why Beef Has No Place In His Diet Or Family Traditions: 'Gaay Hamari Bhi...'

Salman Khan has always been candid about his food habits, but one particular choice has often sparked curiosity among fans — his decision to stay away from beef. Over the years, both Salman and his father, veteran writer Salim Khan, have shared their views on the subject, explaining the family’s perspective on food, faith, and tradition.

Salim Khan on Faith and Family's Food Practices

In a recent interview, Salim Khan reflected on his marriage to Salma Khan (formerly Sushila Charak) and how their family embraces diversity by celebrating festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi.

He said,“From Indore until today, we have never had beef. Beef is eaten by most Muslims as it is the cheapest meat! Some even buy it to feed pet dogs."

Elaborating further, he explained, “But in the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, he has clearly stated that a cow’s milk is a substitute for mother’s milk and it is a mufid (beneficial) cheez. He has stated that cows should not be killed and beef is forbidden."

Salim Khan also noted that Prophet Mohammed incorporated positive practices from other faiths: “Prophet Mohammed has adopted good things from every religion. Like eating only halaal meat which was adopted from the Jews, who call it kosher. He has postulated that every religion is good and believes in a Supreme Power like we do."

Salman Khan on His Own Diet Choices

Back in 2018, during an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Salman clarified his personal stance. “I eat everything. I just don’t eat beef and pork," he said.

He added,“Gaay hamari bhi maata hai. Main maanta hu meri maa hai woh kyunki meri khudki maa Hindu hai. Mere pita Muslim hain. Meri dusri maa Helen Christian hai… Hum poora Hindustaan hai."

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film: Battle of Galwan

On the professional front, Salman has begun shooting for his highly anticipated war drama Battle of Galwan in Ladakh. The film, based on the real events of June 2020 in the Galwan Valley, co-stars Chitrangda Singh along with Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj.