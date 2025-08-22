Raveena Tandon, Vir Das & Rupali Ganguly Welcome Supreme Court’s New Verdict On Stray Dogs

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentRaveena Tandon, Vir Das & Rupali Ganguly Welcome Supreme Court’s New Verdict On Stray Dogs

Celebrities from the entertainment industry have welcomed the Supreme Court’s revised order regarding stray dogs in the Delhi/ NCR region.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Several members from the entertainment industry have welcomed the Supreme Court’s revised order regarding stray dogs in the Delhi/ NCR region, according to which the stray dogs will be sterilised, vaccinated, deformed, and then released back into the areas from where they were picked up.

However, it must be noted that this order does not apply to dogs that are rabid or show aggressive behaviour.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram stories, Raveena Tandon thanked the apex court for reconsidering its verdict.

“Dogesh bhai! Tum aage bahdo! Hum Tumhare saath hain (We are with you)! Better sense has prevailed. Thank you #cji #supremecourt. Now make sure the programmes and monies allocated for vaccinations and sterilisations are implemented rightly," she wrote.

Comedian and actor, Vir Das, took to his X timeline and penned: “Thank you to the Supreme Court of India for supporting the process of sterilisation, vaccination and a safe return of our community dogs to their neighbourhood. Hopefully the municipality can be speedy about creating dedicated feeding areas and also rely on multiple dog trainers and behaviourists in delhi and nationwide for behavioural modification and community integration, it is nice to know our voiceless dogs can rely on your empathy and balance.”

Popular television actress, Rupali Ganguly, also expressed her happiness, saying, “A big win for compassion! Grateful to the Hon’ble Supreme Court for modifying its order, allowing sterilisation & release of stray dogs in Delhi. This step not only safeguards people from rabies & overpopulation risks but also lets our voiceless companions live with dignity. True progress is when compassion & safety walk hand in hand.”

On August 11, the Supreme Court issued a verdict instructing the local authorities to capture all stray dogs in Delhi and the NCR region and house them in special shelters to be set up by civic authorities.

SC further said that none of the animals should be allowed to escape from these shelter homes.

However, in the last couple of days, multiple protests have been held in the National Capital, urging SC to withdraw its order.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 05:23 PM (IST)

