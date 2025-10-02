Priyanka Chopra Wins Hearts As She Introduces Triptii Dimri To Bvlgari CEO At Mumbai Event

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads at Bvlgari’s debut Indian showcase, Serpenti Infinito, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The actor, who was seen mingling with several stars through the evening, drew particular attention for a warm exchange with rising star Triptii Dimri.

Priyanka Chopra introduces Triptii Dimti to Bvlgari CEO

In a clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), Triptii was seen posing for photographers before heading towards the exit. Standing nearby with a bright smile, Priyanka greeted her with a hug. Moments later, Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin joined them. Without hesitation, Priyanka introduced Triptii to him, sparking a short conversation between the three. Before parting, Priyanka hugged Triptii again and playfully tugged her arm, making her pose for pictures alongside her.

For the evening, Priyanka opted for a chic white ensemble, while Triptii chose a striking black outfit.

Fans applaud Priyanka’s gesture

The video quickly went viral online, with many praising Priyanka for shining the spotlight on younger talent. The clip was shared with the caption: "With the news flashing every day of insecurity within Bollywood, here's Priyanka Chopra introducing Tripti Dimri to the CEO of Bvlgari. Ain't nobody like our desi girl for real."

Fans echoed the sentiment in the comments. One wrote, "The most secure actor ever." Another user said, "Priyanka Chopra definitely adores her."

"This is making me cry. Absolutely queen behaviour," tweeted a fan. Another remarked, "She is the best example of doing things right!" One post read, "Priyanka Chopra continues to break barriers, proving that talent knows no bounds," while another fan added, "This is so beautiful, Priyanka knows Triptii should be hyped and given a boost."

Priyanka’s conversation with Tamannaah

The Citadel star was also seen chatting with Tamannaah Bhatia at the gala. During their exchange, Tamannaah told Priyanka she had long admired her work, to which Priyanka warmly replied, "I've been watching you. You're such an amazing dancer." She went on to add that she was “obsessed with” Tamannaah’s dancing.

Triptii Dimri’s rising career

Triptii Dimri, often described as one of Bollywood’s most promising talents, has been part of films like Mom, Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, Qala, Animal, Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Dhadak 2. She will soon be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo, opposite Shahid Kapoor and Avinash Tiwary.

Priyanka’s upcoming line-up

Meanwhile, Priyanka has an exciting slate ahead. She will return in the second season of her spy thriller series Citadel. She has also signed The Bluff, in which she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. Adding to the buzz, she is set to collaborate with SS Rajamouli in a globe-spanning adventure film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Mahesh Babu.