Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick Jonas’ Favourite Bollywood Film Of Hers, It's Not Barfi

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently marked Diwali with a festive celebration in London, sharing glimpses of lights, laughter, and joyous moments from her overseas celebrations. In a conversation with British Vogue, she opened up about her love for the festival and shared which of her films she’d suggest to someone new to Bollywood.

Nick Jonas’ favourite Priyanka movie

When asked which of her films she would recommend to first-time viewers, Priyanka smiled and said, “I only know this one because my husband recommends this movie of mine, who has not seen maybe some Bollywood movies. It is Dil Dhadakne Do, and most of my friends who have not seen Bollywood movies love it. So that is a good one, I think.”

Sharing desi traditions abroad

Priyanka also revealed how she introduces her friends abroad to Indian traditions. “I have a really beautiful mandir (temple) in my house, and we do pujas, especially on Diwali. A lot of my non-Desi friends join me for those pujas. Also clothes… I give a lot of Indian clothing as gifts to a lot of my friends. Achar (pickle) is something that I recently introduced to a lot of my friends,” she shared.

About Dil Dhadakne Do

Released in 2015, Dil Dhadakne Do boasted an ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and Shefali Shah. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film explored the Mehra family’s dysfunctional dynamics during a luxury cruise that turns into a journey of self-discovery and emotional healing. The film resonated with audiences and critics alike, earning around ₹145 crore worldwide on an estimated budget of ₹58 crore.

Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema

Priyanka’s last Hindi film appearance was in The Sky Is Pink (2019), where she delivered a moving performance as a mother navigating love and loss. Since then, she has primarily focused on international projects. However, she is set to make a grand comeback to Indian cinema with S. S. Rajamouli’s upcoming venture, tentatively titled SSMB29, co-starring Mahesh Babu. The film is expected to wrap production in 2026, with a global release planned for 2027.