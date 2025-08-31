Prem Sagar, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 73

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentPrem Sagar, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 73

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
Renowned film and television producer-cinematographer Prem Sagar, best known for his work on the iconic television series Ramayan, passed away on Monday morning. He was 73. According to reports, Sagar had been undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and will be cremated later today.

"He had been unwell for some time and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. On Sunday, doctors advised that he be taken home. He passed away this morning. The cremation will be held today at 3 pm at Pawan Hans cremation ground in Mumbai," NDTV  quoted its source as saying.

Arun Govil pays tribute to Prem Sagar

Actor Arun Govil, who famously portrayed Lord Ram in the beloved television series, paid tribute to Sagar on social media. He wrote, “The news of the demise of Shri Prem Sagar ji, son of the late Shri Ramanand Sagar ji—who, through the Ramayan TV serial, brought Lord Shri Ram’s dignity, ideals, and teachings to every household via electronic media—and a renowned film producer himself, is deeply saddening. We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this profound grief. Om Shanti.”

A legacy in Indian television

Prem Sagar trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, as part of the 1968 batch. He went on to play a key role in Sagar Arts, the banner founded by his father, the legendary Ramanand Sagar. Under this banner, he made significant contributions as a cinematographer and still photographer.

Ramayan, which first aired on Doordarshan in 1987, became one of India’s most-watched television shows, leaving a cultural impact that continues to this day. Sagar’s work behind the camera was instrumental in shaping the visual language of the series and cementing its place in television history.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
