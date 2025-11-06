Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Popular Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Passes Away At 32

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 07:35 AM (IST)
Anunay Sood, a popular travel influencer and photographer, has passed away at the age of 32. His family announced his passing on an Instagram post on his account on Thursday morning.

According to Anunay Sood's last social media activity, he was in Las Vegas before his death. The reason behind his death is not known.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.May his soul rest in peace. The family and friends of Anunay Sood," the post read. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 06 Nov 2025 07:35 AM (IST)
