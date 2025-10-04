Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentPinjra Actress Sandhya Shantaram Passes Away At 87

Pinjra Actress Sandhya Shantaram Passes Away At 87

Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, wife of legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram, has passed away at the age of 87.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, wife of legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram, has passed away at the age of 87. A noted performer in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, she was celebrated for her acting and dancing skills that left a lasting impression on audiences.

Sandhya rose to prominence with V. Shantaram's films in the 1950s and 60s. Among her most remembered works were "Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje" in 1955, which highlighted classical dance on the big screen, followed by "Do Aankhe Baraah Haath" in 1957, a National Award-winning film that remains a benchmark in Indian cinema.

She also played a pivotal role in “Navrang" in 1959, where her performance stood out for its innovation and music and visuals. The songs of these films, “Jhanak Jhanak Tori Payal Baje Payaliya” and “Nain So Nain Nahin Milao”, became widely popular and cemented her position as one of the most successful actresses of her time.

Her performance in the song "Jaa Re Hat Natkhat" went on to become a cult classic in the music industry and remains a superhit even 6 decades after its release. In Marathi cinema, Sandhya's performance in “Pinjra” in 1972, directed by V. Shantaram, became iconic. The film was noted for its exploration of social themes, and its songs, such as “Mala Laagli Kunachi Uchki”, struck a chord with the audiences.

The song went on to be a cult Lavani song in the Marathi industry. “Pinjra” also went on to achieve cult classic status in Marathi cinema, adding another milestone to her career. Born in Andhra Pradesh, Sandhya later moved to Mumbai to pursue her career in films. She became V. Shantaram's third wife and his leading lady in several of his acclaimed productions.

Their collaboration brought some of the most memorable films to Indian cinema. Her partnership with the filmmaker was regarded as both personal and professional, with Sandhya becoming synonymous with his style of storytelling. Following her demise, condolences poured in from various quarters. Indian politician and cricket administrator Ashish Shelar expressed grief over her passing.

He tweeted in Marathi that translated to, “The news of the demise of renowned actress Sandhya Shantaram Ji, famed for her role in the film Pinjra, is deeply saddening. In both Marathi and Hindi cinema, she left a distinct mark on the audience through her exceptional acting and dancing skills.

Her unforgettable performances in films like “Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje”, “Do Aankhen Barah Haath”, and especially “Pinjra”, will always remain etched in the hearts of viewers. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to her soul!”

Sandhya Shantaram is remembered for her work that bridged Hindi and Marathi cinema, and her contribution remains part of Indian film history.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 03:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sandhya Shantaram
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
World
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas's Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas's Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Deal
World
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget