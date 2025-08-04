Panchayat Actor Asif Khan Quits Smoking After Health Scare: 'Don’t Wait For A Hospital Bed'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentPanchayat Actor Asif Khan Quits Smoking After Health Scare: 'Don’t Wait For A Hospital Bed'

Panchayat Actor Asif Khan Smoking : 'Panchayat' and 'Mirzapur' actor Aasif Khan has opened up about a recent health scare that landed him in the hospital last month, sparking rumours of a heart attack.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 04:10 PM (IST)

'Panchayat' and 'Mirzapur' actor Aasif Khan has opened up about a recent health scare that landed him in the hospital last month, sparking rumours of a heart attack. Now on the road to recovery, Aasif shared a deeply personal post on Instagram, revealing that the incident led him to give up smoking, and he has stayed off cigarettes for 21 days.

Asif Khan quits smoking after health scare

Sharing a throwback picture from the hospital bed on Friendship Day, Aasif reflected on his journey towards better health and the people who stood by him during the rough patch.

"Log kehte hain 21 din me har acchi buri aadat chhut jaati hai, today it's been 21 days since I quit smoking,” he wrote, expressing pride in hitting the milestone.

In an emotional note dedicated to his friends, he continued, "It is friendship day today to mujhe laga isse best day kya ho sakta hai apne dosto se me kitna pyar karta hoon ye batane k liye... lekin utaar me jo sath rahe un sabko happy friendship day.”

 
 
 
 
 
Aasif’s message also carried a reminder to not wait for a wake-up call to value simplicity, real relationships, and good health.

“Apni galtiyo ka ehsas karne k liye sahi logo ki pehchan karne k liye kisi hospital k bed pe jaane ka intezar mat kijiye... dosto se roz milo, zindagi k saude 20-30 rupay ki chizo se mat karo,” he wrote, alongside a cigarette emoji, symbolising the habit he has left behind.

Assuring fans that he is now on the mend, Aasif added, “Ps - I am at home, much better much stronger, ye photo purani hai!!”

What really happened?

The 33-year-old actor had sparked concern after reports of his hospitalisation surfaced last month. Addressing the rumours, Aasif later clarified in a Times of India interview that contrary to speculation, it wasn’t a heart attack.

“First of all, I want to clarify, it was not a heart attack. It was gastroesophageal reflux disease. The symptoms felt like a heart attack, but I’m totally fit," he said.

The health issue cropped up after a long road trip from Rajasthan to Mumbai, where he later collapsed in his bathroom. He was taken to a hospital and advised to make significant lifestyle and dietary changes.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
