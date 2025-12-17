The family dispute surrounding the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has taken a sharper turn, with his sister Mandhira Kapur openly countering claims made by his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur. Mandhira strongly refuted Priya’s assertion that their mother, Rani Kapur, continues to receive over ₹21 lakh a month from the company along with coverage of her personal expenses, alleging instead that Priya herself draws close to ₹5 crore every month.

Mandhira Kapur addresses the feud

Mandhira spoke at length about the ongoing inheritance battle when she appeared on the InControversial podcast. During the discussion, she reacted to statements Priya had reportedly made during a recent court hearing, where she claimed that Rani Kapur’s financial arrangement remains unchanged from the time Sunjay was alive.

Responding to this, Mandhira said, “There is a difference between blood and an outsider. When my father was alive, my mother was getting much more than what she did even when my brother was alive and that’s the truth. Unfortunately she never checked what she was getting… Now, we are checking on whatever is going on. It is shameful that she is only getting ₹12 lakh. It was ₹21 lakh but after tax and other deductions, she used to get ₹13 lakh which has now dropped to ₹12 lakh.”

She further alleged a stark imbalance in payouts, stating, “But the outsider is getting close to I would think ₹3 to 5 crore every month. Because she is getting ₹1 crore from just one company and she has taken over everything. She is getting ₹5 crore, and the creator of the company is getting ₹12 lakh.”

Taking a direct swipe at Priya, Mandhira added, “She (Priya) is not doing any favour to anyone. It is coming from the company. She thinks she is looking after my mother? I think she needs to have a reality check and rephrase that… It (the company) is still with my mother as my father will always be associated with Sona not Sachdev's not matter how much they try and want, but that is not going to happen. She is not the face of the family or the company. She shouldn’t even be around.”

Legal battle over Sunjay Kapur’s estate

The dispute is currently playing out in court, with Sunjay’s children from his marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor — Samaira and Kiaan — and Priya Kapur locked in a legal tussle over his multibillion-dollar estate. The siblings have approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that the will presented by Priya, Sunjay’s third wife, is forged and fabricated, and was designed to exclude them from their father’s inheritance. Both parties have exchanged serious allegations during court proceedings.

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a major auto components firm. He passed away in June in London after collapsing during a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma Kapoor between 2003 and 2016, and the former couple share two children — Samaira, born in 2005, and Kiaan, born in 2011. He later married Priya in 2017, and the couple have a son, Azarias.