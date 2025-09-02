What To Expect In Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Lady Gaga, And Plot Details

Netflix’s hit supernatural mystery series Wednesday is back with Part 2 of Season 2 on September 3, 2025. After a short hiatus following Part 1, fans can expect the remaining four episodes to drop globally.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Release Date and Timing

According to Netflix Tudum, the episodes will premiere at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET. International viewers can tune in at 4 AM in Brazil, 8 AM in the UK, 9 AM CEST, 12:30 PM IST, 5 PM in Australia, and 7 PM in New Zealand.

The show continues to follow Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, who struggles to regain her psychic abilities while uncovering fresh mysteries at Nevermore Academy.

Part 1, released on August 6, 2025, saw Wednesday navigating dangerous events as she attempted to recover her lost powers. Audiences witnessed her confront an avian hunter and protect her friend Enid. The season previously ended on a cliffhanger with her nemesis Tyler (the Hyde) being released and throwing Wednesday from a window, leaving fans anxious about her fate.

What to Expect in Wednesday Part 2

Wednesday season 2 Part 2 picks up with Wednesday waking in a hospital, guided by spectral appearances of former Nevermore principal Larissa Weems. She works to protect Enid while encountering more visions, unstable alliances, and hidden secrets of the Addams Family.

Pop icon Lady Gaga will make her acting debut as Rosaline Rotwood, an intriguing new character central to the storyline. The show’s immense popularity has already secured a third season.

A vision in venom. Here’s your first look at Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood. pic.twitter.com/araTJX8tnI — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) September 1, 2025

Lady Gaga also announced her upcoming single The Dead Dance at Netflix and Spotify’s Graveyard Gala, tying into the Wednesday Season 2 promotional Doom Tour, adding another layer of excitement for fans.