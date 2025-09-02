Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTWhat To Expect In Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Lady Gaga, And Plot Details

What To Expect In Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Lady Gaga, And Plot Details

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 premieres September 3 on Netflix, with Lady Gaga joining as Rosaline Rotwood in the supernatural mystery series.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Netflix’s hit supernatural mystery series Wednesday is back with Part 2 of Season 2 on September 3, 2025. After a short hiatus following Part 1, fans can expect the remaining four episodes to drop globally.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Release Date and Timing

According to Netflix Tudum, the episodes will premiere at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET. International viewers can tune in at 4 AM in Brazil, 8 AM in the UK, 9 AM CEST, 12:30 PM IST, 5 PM in Australia, and 7 PM in New Zealand.

The show continues to follow Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, who struggles to regain her psychic abilities while uncovering fresh mysteries at Nevermore Academy.

Part 1, released on August 6, 2025, saw Wednesday navigating dangerous events as she attempted to recover her lost powers. Audiences witnessed her confront an avian hunter and protect her friend Enid. The season previously ended on a cliffhanger with her nemesis Tyler (the Hyde) being released and throwing Wednesday from a window, leaving fans anxious about her fate.

ALSO READ: Jude Law Admits He Became ‘Obsessive’ About Vladimir Putin While Preparing For 'The Wizard Of The Kremlin'

What to Expect in Wednesday Part 2

Wednesday season 2 Part 2 picks up with Wednesday waking in a hospital, guided by spectral appearances of former Nevermore principal Larissa Weems. She works to protect Enid while encountering more visions, unstable alliances, and hidden secrets of the Addams Family.

Pop icon Lady Gaga will make her acting debut as Rosaline Rotwood, an intriguing new character central to the storyline. The show’s immense popularity has already secured a third season.

Lady Gaga also announced her upcoming single The Dead Dance at Netflix and Spotify’s Graveyard Gala, tying into the Wednesday Season 2 promotional Doom Tour, adding another layer of excitement for fans.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Wednesday Wednesday Season 2
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
Cities
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
World
'Trump Sacrificed India Ties For Family's Business Deals With Pakistan': Ex-US NSA Sullivan
'Trump Sacrificed India Ties For Family's Business Deals With Pakistan': Ex-US NSA Sullivan
Business
SEMICON 2025: PM Modi Says Chips Are ‘Digital Diamonds’, World Ready To Build Semiconductor Future With India
PM Modi Says Chips Are ‘Digital Diamonds’, World Ready To Build Semiconductor Future With India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Breaking News: Devastating Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan, Over 1,000 Dead and Thousands Injured
Breaking: Delhi NCR Paralyzed by Torrential Rains, Gurugram Faces Massive Flooding and Traffic Jams | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Voter List Dispute Sparks War of Words Between BJP and Opposition in Bihar | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Rahul Ends Voter Rights Yatra with Explosive Attack on PM Modi And CM Nitish | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget