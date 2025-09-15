Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle trailer: Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming celebrity talk show Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle, hosted by real-life friends Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. Set to premiere on September 25, the series promises star-studded episodes packed with humour, honesty, and plenty of mischief.

The 110-second promo teases the spirit of the show as one where “mouths run faster than filters,” with Kajol and Twinkle seen “laughing, gasping and judging.” Unlike conventional talk shows that stick to scripted formats, this one thrives on camaraderie and spontaneity.

Guest list of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle

The guest list reads like a who’s who of Bollywood—Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Chunky Panday, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor, all of whom are seen letting loose in the trailer.

Moments of unfiltered fun stand out in the sneak peek. Vicky admits, “I am very scared of you two,” prompting Twinkle to joke they might eat him alive. Alia, meanwhile, suggests renaming the show “Tricky with Singham, and Stunts with Khiladi”—a pitch quickly dismissed by Kajol.

In another clip, Janhvi Kapoor playfully remarks, “Shikhar (Pahariya) looks great riding a horse,” to which Karan Johar hilariously responds, “And that visual is meant to turn me on? How kinky are you?” Salman Khan, caught in the middle of the madness, says with his trademark wit, “I’m just surviving on three expressions,” leaving Aamir in stitches beside him. At one point, Kajol even pulls Twinkle’s hair in jest, leading Twinkle to demand a bigger paycheck if she has to endure more of it.

Kajol and Twinkle speak about the show

Speaking about the concept, Kajol shared, “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos—the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry, the audience is always curious about. We’ve turned the traditional talk-show format on its head—no single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers. On Two Much, it’s unapologetic and unfiltered—filled with laughter and real conversations we hope audiences across generations will connect with and enjoy.”

Twinkle echoed the sentiment, saying, “I’ve always believed the best conversations are honest and laced with humour—and that’s exactly the heart of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. This isn’t about rehearsed answers or picture-perfect moments, but about spontaneity, authenticity, and a healthy dose of mischief. We ask the questions we know everyone wants answers to, and in return, see even the most guarded personalities let their walls down. For Kajol and me, it feels like catching up with friends, but for audiences, it’s a chance to see their favourite stars in a way that feels refreshingly real and unexpectedly fun.”

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle premieres September 25 on Prime Video, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.