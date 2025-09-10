Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle To Premiere On Prime Video From This Date

Mumbai: Streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday announced that its new unscripted original series “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle”, featuring Kajol and Twinkle Khanna as co-hosts, will premiere on its platform on September 25.

Produced by Banijay Asia, the talk show will bring together Kajol’s “infectious energy” and Khanna’s “trademark sass” as they welcome some of the biggest names from Indian cinema for conversations that promise humour, candid revelations and spontaneity.

The show will stream a new episode every Thursday.

“A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining—Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations, and a dash of mischief,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

“Our show is anchored by two phenomenal hosts whose humour and candour shine through every conversation, that promises to keep audiences completely immersed,” he added.

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said the series puts the spotlight on the two co-hosts “not just as hosts, but as women with distinct voices, curious minds, and sharp instincts”.

"The show is about what they want to ask, what they care about, and how they choose to show up—unfiltered, funny, and deeply honest. With some of the biggest names opening up in ways we rarely see, it’s conversation at its most real.

"In Prime Video, we found the perfect partner to back a show that celebrates conversation, not just celebrity—and that’s what makes this format feel so fresh," she added.

