Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle: Alia Bhatt Hilariously Shuts Down Varun Dhawan’s Take On ‘Dating A Friend’s Ex

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reunited on Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle and got into a hilarious debate over the tricky topic of “dating a friend’s ex,” leaving Kajol and Twinkle in splits.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 07:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After kicking off their chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle with Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are now set to welcome fan favourites Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan for the next episode.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reunion after six years

The makers released a teaser for the upcoming episode, teasing the first look of the starry reunion. Alia and Varun, one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pairs, are coming together after six years—the last time they shared screen space was in 2019’s Kalank.

Fun and games on set

The sneak peek captures Varun hilariously mimicking Alia when she stumbles, sending everyone into fits of laughter. The clip also teases the playful games the duo took part in during the episode.

 
 
 
 
 
Love, friendship, and some banter

During the chat, Twinkle asked Alia and Varun for their take on falling for someone your friend previously dated. While Alia and Kajol thought it was morally acceptable, Varun jokingly aligned himself with the “against” side, standing next to Twinkle.

Alia quickly called him out, saying, “I think VD, you should quickly come and stand here, because you are being very hypocritical. Come and stand here right now!” Her bossy yet playful tone had Kajol laughing. Initially, Varun replied, “I've not dated any friends.” Later, he added with a grin, “You are killing it on this show!”

From Student of the Year to Kalank

For context, Alia and Varun began their Bollywood journey together with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012. They went on to star in hits such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), and Kalank (2019), making them one of the most popular on-screen duos in recent memory.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 07:46 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt Varun Dhawan
