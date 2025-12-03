The Family Man Season 3 Becomes Prime Video’s Most-Watched Series Of 2025 In Its Debut Week

Prime Video’s flagship thriller The Family Man has stormed to the top of the platform’s charts, emerging as its most-watched series of 2025 during its debut week, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The Family Man at the top

Season three, which dropped on November 21, quickly climbed the global rankings, securing a spot in the Top 5 across more than 35 countries — including the UK, Canada, Australia, the UAE, Singapore, and Malaysia — according to Prime Video’s statement.

Fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, the new chapter also logged viewership from 96 per cent of India’s pincodes in its opening week, outperforming both the earlier seasons and every other title released on the service this year.

“The immense love and adulation that audiences have for The Family Man is evident in the spectacular reception of the latest season,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India.

“The gripping story, exceptional performances and Raj & DK’s signature quirk… are what have made the series so widely loved and a true audience favourite,” he added.

Created, written, and directed by Raj & DK alongside Suman Kumar — with Tusshar Seyth joining the director’s chair for the latest instalment — the series returned after a four-year gap. The filmmaker duo said they were “deeply grateful” for the response.

"The overwhelming response to the latest season, even after a four-year wait, reaffirms that they value our efforts to make the series bigger, better, and more engaging and entertaining for them. And we are committed to pushing the boundaries of conventional storytelling to bring them fresh, relatable, and truly unmissable content," they added.

About The Family Man Season 3

This season marks Manoj Bajpayee’s return as Srikant Tiwari, the seemingly ordinary family man who secretly doubles as a government operative tasked with dismantling terror networks.

In the latest storyline, Srikant finds himself on the run with his family — pursued not only by dangerous new adversaries but also by his own agency — as he races to prevent an impending national catastrophe.

Season three also features returning cast members Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur joining the ensemble this time.