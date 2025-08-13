Saare Jahan Se Accha review: There’s a telling moment in the series when an officer says, “What kind of secret agent is he if the world knows his name?” It’s a reminder that there are countless operatives working in silence, risking, and often giving, their lives without the public ever knowing. This series tells their story with restraint and authenticity. Forget the flamboyance of a 'Tiger' or a 'Kabir' from War — here, Pratik Gandhi’s Vishnu Shankar is a grounded, human face of real-life agents.

Saare Jahan Se Accha plot

Set in the politically charged 1970s, the fictional narrative follows Indian agent Vishnu Shankar (Pratik Gandhi) sent deep into Pakistan on a critical mission. Pakistan is allegedly developing a nuclear reactor, a direct threat to India’s security. Across six episodes, we see how Vishnu attempts to sabotage the plan, navigating high-stakes danger in enemy territory.

How is Saare Jahan Se Accha

'Saare Jahan Se Accha' is neither a flawless masterpiece nor a forgettable misfire, it’s a solidly crafted, well-paced series that strikes a respectful balance between realism and storytelling. The first three episodes are particularly engaging, filled with tension and sharp plotting. The final three, while still watchable, lose some momentum and narrative tightness, though never to the point of disengagement.

There’s no gravity-defying action or over-the-top heroics here. Instead, the show focuses on grounded espionage — the emotional toll on agents who leave behind their families, the ever-present danger of exposure, and the quiet dignity of service. The patriotism is not chest-thumping but sincere, and the finale reinforces the title’s sentiment: Saare Jahan Se Accha, Hindustan Hamara.

Performances

Pratik Gandhi is outstanding as Vishnu Shankar, not mimicking cinematic spies but embodying a unique, quietly intense persona. Sunny Hinduja, as a Pakistani officer, delivers a powerful performance that commands dislike in all the right ways, nailing the accent and authority. Kritika Kamra shines as a Pakistani journalist, while Tilottama Shome, playing Vishnu’s wife, captures the complex emotions of an agent’s spouse with sensitivity. Anup Soni and Suhail Nayyar also leave strong impressions, supported by an able ensemble cast.

Writing & direction

Directed by Sumit Purohit and written collaboratively by Abhijeet Khuman, Kunal Kushwaha, Bhavesh Mandaliya, Ishraq Shah, Shivam Shankar, Gaurav Shukla, and Meghna Srivastava, the series has moments of sharp writing, especially in its early half. However, having multiple writers may have led to tonal inconsistencies in later episodes. Still, the performances and grounded approach pull it through.

Verdict

If you appreciate patriotic dramas and want to see spies portrayed as real people rather than indestructible action figures, 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' deserves a place on your watchlist.

Rating: 3/5