Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTSaare Jahan Se Accha Review: Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja Shine In Netflix’s Grounded Spy Series

Saare Jahan Se Accha Review: Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja Shine In Netflix’s Grounded Spy Series

Saare Jahan Se Accha review: If you appreciate patriotic dramas and want to see spies portrayed as real people rather than indestructible action figures,it deserves a place on your watchlist. Rating: 3/5

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 01:20 PM (IST)

Saare Jahan Se Accha review: There’s a telling moment in the series when an officer says, “What kind of secret agent is he if the world knows his name?” It’s a reminder that there are countless operatives working in silence, risking, and often giving, their lives without the public ever knowing. This series tells their story with restraint and authenticity. Forget the flamboyance of a 'Tiger' or a 'Kabir' from War — here, Pratik Gandhi’s Vishnu Shankar is a grounded, human face of real-life agents.

Saare Jahan Se Accha plot

Set in the politically charged 1970s, the fictional narrative follows Indian agent Vishnu Shankar (Pratik Gandhi) sent deep into Pakistan on a critical mission. Pakistan is allegedly developing a nuclear reactor, a direct threat to India’s security. Across six episodes, we see how Vishnu attempts to sabotage the plan, navigating high-stakes danger in enemy territory.

How is Saare Jahan Se Accha

'Saare Jahan Se Accha' is neither a flawless masterpiece nor a forgettable misfire, it’s a solidly crafted, well-paced series that strikes a respectful balance between realism and storytelling. The first three episodes are particularly engaging, filled with tension and sharp plotting. The final three, while still watchable, lose some momentum and narrative tightness, though never to the point of disengagement.

There’s no gravity-defying action or over-the-top heroics here. Instead, the show focuses on grounded espionage — the emotional toll on agents who leave behind their families, the ever-present danger of exposure, and the quiet dignity of service. The patriotism is not chest-thumping but sincere, and the finale reinforces the title’s sentiment: Saare Jahan Se Accha, Hindustan Hamara.

Performances

Pratik Gandhi is outstanding as Vishnu Shankar, not mimicking cinematic spies but embodying a unique, quietly intense persona. Sunny Hinduja, as a Pakistani officer, delivers a powerful performance that commands dislike in all the right ways, nailing the accent and authority. Kritika Kamra shines as a Pakistani journalist, while Tilottama Shome, playing Vishnu’s wife, captures the complex emotions of an agent’s spouse with sensitivity. Anup Soni and Suhail Nayyar also leave strong impressions, supported by an able ensemble cast.

Writing & direction

Directed by Sumit Purohit and written collaboratively by Abhijeet Khuman, Kunal Kushwaha, Bhavesh Mandaliya, Ishraq Shah, Shivam Shankar, Gaurav Shukla, and Meghna Srivastava, the series has moments of sharp writing, especially in its early half. However, having multiple writers may have led to tonal inconsistencies in later episodes. Still, the performances and grounded approach pull it through.

Verdict

If you appreciate patriotic dramas and want to see spies portrayed as real people rather than indestructible action figures, 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' deserves a place on your watchlist.

Rating: 3/5

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pratik Gandhi Sunny Hinduja Saare Jahan Se Accha
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
Cities
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Sports
India Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad
India Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad
India
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Uri Ahead Of Independence Day, Soldier Killed
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Uri Ahead Of Independence Day, Soldier Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget