Prime Video Signs Deal With Maddock Films, Confirms Badlapur & Shiddat Sequels

Prime Video has inked a multi-year deal with Maddock Films, securing worldwide post-theatrical streaming rights for the production house’s upcoming slate between 2025 and 2027. While the agreement could have passed as routine business news, it caught attention online after the streamer’s social media post revealed some unannounced projects, most notably a sequel to 'Badlapur'.

Param Sundari , Thama and More to Stream on Prime Video

As part of the collaboration, Prime Video will exclusively stream Maddock’s upcoming titles following their theatrical runs. The line-up includes 'Param Sundari', a romantic comedy headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, slated for release on 29 August 2025.

Also on the list is 'Thama', a vampire drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film ties into Maddock’s already popular horror-comedy universe, which includes 'Stree 2'. Additionally, two new untitled projects expanding the horror-comedy franchise will also make their way to the platform.

Sequels to Badlapur and Shiddat on the Cards

Among the biggest revelations was confirmation of sequels to two Maddock hits: 'Badlapur' and 'Shiddat'. Both films will premiere on Prime Video after their theatrical outings. Also included in the pipeline is 'Ikkis', directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda.

Dinesh Vijan, founder and CEO of Maddock Films, highlighted the creative synergy between the two companies. “We’ve always believed in telling stories that surprise, entertain, and resonate—and in working with partners who share that belief. Prime Video has consistently championed cinema that transcends languages, geographies, and formats. From our horror-comedy universe to our most beloved franchises, our endeavour has always been to create worlds that audiences love to revisit,” he said.

Prime Video Backs Indian Storytelling for Global Audiences

Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing at Prime Video India, said the partnership reinforces the platform’s commitment to showcasing Indian stories worldwide. “This multi-film slate not only builds on the unique and wildly popular horror-comedy universe and franchise sequels but also brings in a distinctive blend of creative originality and fresh storytelling that is synonymous with Maddock,” he said.

With new franchises, sequels to fan favourites, and bold experiments in genre, the Prime Video–Maddock collaboration aims to cement Indian cinema’s reach on the global stage.