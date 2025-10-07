Parvathy Thiruvothu To Star In Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Films Debut Series For Prime Video

National Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, known for her bold and layered performances, is set to lead Hrithik Roshan’s debut production under his banner HRX Films, in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video. The project has reportedly been in development for over three years, with Hrithik personally overseeing the script and shaping the characters.

Parvathy and Hrithik Roshan's collaboration

For Parvathy, who has consistently challenged herself with films like Take Off (2017), Uyare (2019), Bangalore Days (2014), Charlie (2015), and her Bollywood debut Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017), this series represents yet another daring step into socially relevant storytelling. Her selection as the lead reflects the series’ focus on complex characters and intense narratives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parvathy Thiruvothu (@par_vathy)

About the series

A source close to the production told Bollywood Hungama, “The series is a sharp, character-driven social thriller that examines power, morality, and survival through the lens of modern India. Each character brings a unique perspective, creating an ensemble rich in depth and nuance.”

The show promises to explore themes of conscience, consequence, and authority, creating a layered narrative that balances tension with thoughtful storytelling. The source added, “It’s an intense, thought-provoking thriller where Parvathy, along with Alaya F, Srishti Srivastava, Rama Sharma, and Saba Azad, bring contrasting energies that elevate the ensemble.”

Directed by Ajit Pal Singh, acclaimed for his festival favorite Fire in the Mountains and the well-received series Tabbar, the show is currently in advanced pre-production. The team is reportedly focused on building a visually compelling and narratively tight series that maintains the intensity and realism audiences expect from Parvathy’s work.