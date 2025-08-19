Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTNetflix Brings Accessible Screening Of Kapil Sharma’s Show For The Visually Impaired

Netflix Brings Accessible Screening Of Kapil Sharma’s Show For The Visually Impaired

The streaming platform Netflix has collaborated with the National Association for the Blind, and showcased a special pre-release screening of "The Great Indian Kapil Show".

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 12:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: The streaming platform Netflix has collaborated with the National Association for the Blind, and showcased a special pre-release screening of "The Great Indian Kapil Show" (Independence Day Special episode) for the visually impaired community.

The screening was enabled with built-in audio descriptions, ensuring the episode could be fully experienced by all. The event was held at the Netflix office in Mumbai, according to a press release.

Shri Tukaram Mundhe, IAS (Secretary, Divyang Kalyan Department, Government of Maharashtra), and Mr. Prakash Magdum, IIS (Managing Director, National Film Development Corporation of India) attended the screening alongside the cast of the show, comprising Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil said he felt great being a part of the initiative.

"As performers, there’s nothing more rewarding than knowing your work can reach more hearts. Being part of this special screening, where every joke, every moment could be felt and experienced equally, was a beautiful reminder of why we do what we do. I’m truly glad to have been part of it," he said in the statement.

Dr Vimal Kumar Dengla, Hon Secretary General of the National Association for the Blind, said "entertainment should be for everyone".

"Entertainment should be for everyone, and when platforms like Netflix prioritise accessibility, it opens up a world of entertainment for our community. Audio description is more than a feature; its inclusion in action. We truly appreciate this collaboration and hope to see many more such initiatives in the future," he said.

"Storytelling feels complete only when everyone has the opportunity to be a part of it. At Netflix, we’re deeply committed to making our content more accessible. All our titles globally are available with audio descriptions, and we’ve hosted similar inclusive screenings in other countries too. This screening is not just an event, it’s a step towards building a space where every voice matters and every viewer feels seen and heard," Tanya Bami, series head of Netflix India, added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 12:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Netflix
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Putin Expecting Call’: Trump Eyes Breakthrough In Ukraine Talks, Zelenskyy Thanks Him For ‘Personal Efforts’
‘Putin Expecting Call’: Trump Eyes Breakthrough In Ukraine Talks, Zelenskyy Thanks ‘Personal Efforts’
World
WATCH: Trump Greets Zelenskyy At White House, Indulges In Banter On Black Suit Months After Attire Trolling
WATCH: Trump Greets Zelenskyy At White House, Indulges In Banter On Black Suit
India
Putin Dials Modi To Brief On Talks With Trump, PM Stresses Support For Peaceful Ukraine Resolution
Putin Dials Modi To Brief On Talks With Trump, PM Stresses Support For Peaceful Ukraine Resolution
India
PM Modi Hosts Shubhanshu Shukla In Delhi, Receives Tri-Colour That Travelled To Space — WATCH
PM Modi Hosts Shubhanshu Shukla In Delhi, Receives Tri-Colour That Travelled To Space — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Citizens Criticize MCD Sterilization Drive, Demand Action Against Human Criminals First
Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget