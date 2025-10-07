Mirai OTT Release: Stream Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Fantasy Action Film From October 10

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentOTTMirai OTT Release: Stream Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Fantasy Action Film From October 10

Karthik Gattamneni's superhero film "Mirai," starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj is all set to stream on OTT. The film, which grossed ₹141 crore, will be available in multiple South Indian languages.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 09:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karthik Gattamneni’s fantasy action spectacle Mirai, starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj, is all set to make its digital debut. The film, which hit theatres on 12 September 2025 and grossed an impressive ₹141 crore worldwide, will soon be available for streaming, allowing fans to experience the epic superhero adventure from the comfort of their homes.

Mirai to Stream on OTT from October 10

Mirai will premiere on JioHotstar starting 10 October 2025, less than a month after its theatrical release. Announcing the digital debut, the OTT platform wrote on social media: “Nine scriptures. Infinite power. One Superyodha to protect the Brahmand. #Mirai, India’s own superhero, is coming to your home, Streaming from October 10. #MiraiOnJioHotstar.”

 

Alongside the announcement, JioHotstar released a new trailer, adding: “This October 10th, welcome India's own SuperYodha to your home with #Mirai. We bring down the Brahmand for you to experience this EPIC battle for Dharma!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Telugu (@jiohotstartelugu)

The film will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, giving fans across South India a chance to enjoy the superhero action.

Fans on social media reacted with excitement, requesting additions to the OTT version. One Instagram user commented, “Deleted scenes, vibe undi song ani add cheyali OTT version lo (Add the deleted scenes and Vibe Undi song in the OTT version).”

Another fan wrote, “2 times chusesa already..Mali ante konchem bore but blacksword looks kosam mali chusta. edaina manoj deleted scenes unte add cheste inka happy. (I already watched it twice and will be bored if I watch it again. But I’ll watch it for Black Sword’s looks, please add any deleted scenes you have of Manoj.)”

About Mirai

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, Mirai features a stellar cast including Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak.

The film follows Vedha (Teja Sajja), a young man who grows up believing he was abandoned in childhood. When a monk named Vibha (Ritika Nayak) seeks his help to confront the formidable Black Sword (Manchu Manoj) and stop him from collecting the nine grandhas left behind by Ashoka, Vedha discovers the truth about his past — setting the stage for a high-stakes, action-packed journey.

With its OTT release around the corner, fans who missed the theatrical experience can now catch India’s own superhero saga from October 10.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 09:22 PM (IST)
Teja Sajja Mirai Mirai OTT Release
