Mirage Gets OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Asif Ali–Aparna Balamurali Starrer

After its theatrical debut on September 19, filmmaker Jeethu Joseph’s crime thriller Mirage is all set to make its way to digital screens. Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in the lead, the film, which received a mixed response from critics, now has its OTT premiere date locked.

When and where to watch Mirage on OTT

SonyLIV officially confirmed that Mirage will begin streaming on its platform from October 20. Sharing a fresh trailer to announce the digital release, the platform wrote, “Every story hides a secret. This one hides many. #Mirage streaming from Oct 20th only on Sony LIV.”

The film will be available to audiences in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali, allowing a wide range of viewers to experience the mystery.

About Mirage

Asif Ali takes on the role of investigative journalist Ashwin Kumar, while Aparna plays Abhirami. Jeethu Joseph co-wrote the screenplay with Srinivasan Abrol, based on a story by Aparna R Tarakad. The film is jointly produced by Naad Sstudios and E4 Experiments, in collaboration with Seven 1 Seven Productions and Bedtime Stories. The cast also features Hakim Shahjahan, Hannah Reji Koshy, Saravanan, Sampath Raj, and Deepak Parambol in pivotal roles.

Jeethu Joseph’s recent work

Before Mirage, Jeethu directed Nunakkuzhi starring Basil Joseph and presented Level Cross, featuring Asif Ali and Amala Paul. The filmmaker currently has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Ram: Part 1 with Mohanlal and the much-awaited Drishyam 3, which will also be adapted in Hindi with Ajay Devgn reprising his role. Additionally, Jeethu is working on Valathu Vashathe Kallan, starring Biju Menon and Joju George.