Manish Malhotra Reveals His First 'Hot Funeral Scene' Brief On Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and ace designer Manish Malhotra are all set to bring their charm and candid confessions to the latest episode of Prime Video’s celebrity chat show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. Hosted by real-life best friends Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the show continues to offer viewers fun, laughter, and heartfelt moments with each episode.

The makers recently dropped a teaser on social media, giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect. Sharing the clip, Prime Video captioned it, “catching up is never out of fashion 💅 #TwoMuchOnPrime, New Episode Every Thursday (sic).”

Manish Malhotra on Being a Maximalist and the ‘Hot’ Funeral Scene

In the episode, designer Manish Malhotra opened up about his design journey and personal style, admitting, “I’m a maximalist in life.”

He went on to reveal a surprising anecdote from his early career. “One of my first design briefs was for a funeral scene,” he recalled, adding that despite the sombre tone, he was told, “although it is a funeral scene, the actor still had to look hot.”

Manish also shared a fun fashion revelation, crediting Kajol with kickstarting a popular trend. According to him, “Kajol is credited with starting the sneakers-with-lehenga trend long before Instagram did or even existed.”

When Twinkle teased him about the one actor he didn’t enjoy designing for, the designer playfully avoided the question, leaving everyone guessing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Sonakshi Sinha on Fashion, Stunts and the Challenge of Jatadhara

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha was seen decoding the behind-the-scenes fashion term ‘Farma Kato’ during the chat. She also made an interesting revelation about her work in films, admitting, “I do my own stunts in the movies.”

Off the talk show stage, Sonakshi recently wrapped up the climax shoot for her much-awaited drama Jatadhara alongside Sudheer Babu. The duo reportedly shot the intense sequence for 24 hours nonstop.

Describing the grand climax, the Jatadhara team called it “one of the most challenging ever mounted,” featuring elaborate sets and detailed choreography.

Producer Shivin Narang shared insights into the effort behind the scene, saying, “The climax is the soul of Jatadhara — it’s where two powerful forces of light and darkness collide. We wanted it to feel raw, real, and larger than life. What Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha have done is beyond dedication — it’s devotion.”

He added, “They shot continuously for 24 hours over three days, giving everything physically, mentally, and emotionally. It’s one of the toughest, most ambitious climaxes you’ll ever see on the big screen.”