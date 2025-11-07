Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTMaharani 4 Review: Huma Qureshi Rules Again In This Gripping Tale Of Power, Politics And Passion

Maharani 4 Review: Huma Qureshi Rules Again In This Gripping Tale Of Power, Politics And Passion

Maharani 4 review: Watch it for Huma Qureshi — and for a reminder of just how compelling Indian political storytelling can be.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 12:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Maharani 4 review: “Kya hota hai merit aur experience, bina mauka diye na merit pata chalta hai aur na experience,” says Rani Bharti (played by Huma Qureshi) in one of the most striking dialogues of Maharani Season 4. The line perfectly mirrors Huma’s own journey — once given the chance, she proved herself as one of the finest performers in Indian OTT storytelling. Maharani has now become synonymous with her, and with this latest season, she cements her position even further.

Streaming on SonyLIV, Maharani 4 unfolds across eight fast-paced episodes that barely let you blink. With sharp writing, stellar performances, and a tightly woven narrative, this season once again proves why Maharani remains one of the most hard-hitting political dramas in Indian web history.

Maharani 4 plot

This time, Rani Bharti steps beyond state politics to make her mark on the national stage. When the central government seeks her support, she refuses, triggering a ruthless game of alliances and betrayals. What follows is a gripping political storm — with Rani’s ambition to become Prime Minister at its center. Will she achieve her goal? The answer lies in watching her fight every odds in this razor-sharp series.

What works in Maharani 4

Like every previous installment, Maharani Season 4 grips you from the opening scene. The writing — the real backbone of the series — is razor-edged and emotionally rich. From intense political manoeuvrings to heartfelt family moments, every scene feels authentic and impactful.

The emotional arc between Rani and her daughter Shweta, who steps into her mother’s political shoes, is especially moving. A scene where Shweta delivers a fiery speech as Chief Minister while Rani watches with pride and pain is beautifully written and performed. The show also captures the murky depths of Indian politics — the slogans, the manipulation, and the personal costs of power — all while staying grounded in human emotion.

Performances

Huma Qureshi once again delivers a powerhouse performance. Her command over dialogue, expressions, and body language make Rani Bharti utterly believable. She doesn’t act — she becomes the character. Her expressions as a mother and a leader add remarkable depth to the role.

Shweta Basu Prasad shines as Rani’s daughter, especially in a standout scene where she delivers a biting one-liner to a rival politician. Vipin Singh is compelling as the Prime Minister, while Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti, Pramod Pathak, and Vineet Kumar Singh all leave their mark. The ensemble, cast by Mukesh Chhabra, fits seamlessly into their roles — a testament to excellent casting.

Writing and Direction

Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh, and Uma Shankar Singh’s writing is sharp, layered, and politically charged. Director Puneet Prakash steers the narrative with restraint and maturity, avoiding melodrama and focusing instead on authentic tension and nuanced storytelling. The absence of unnecessary music or emotional manipulation gives the show a strong, realistic edge.

Verdict

Maharani Season 4 is not just another political drama — it’s a reflection of power, ambition, and the cost of leadership. With exceptional writing, direction, and a powerhouse performance by Huma Qureshi, this season deserves to be on your must-watch list.

Rating: 4 star

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 12:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Huma Qureshi Maharani Season 4
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Cities
2 Dead, 3 Injured After Being Hit By Train Near Sandhurst Road Railway Station In Mumbai
2 Dead, 3 Injured After Being Hit By Train Near Sandhurst Road Railway Station In Mumba
Education
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
Cities
Delhi Assembly Summons Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Over ‘Phansi Ghar’ Controversy
Delhi Assembly Summons Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Over ‘Phansi Ghar’ Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget