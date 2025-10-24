Kurukshetra: Part 2 OTT Streaming Guide — Release Date, Platform And More

The epic battle of Kurukshetra between the Pandavas and Kauravas has been reimagined in a stunning animated series. Titled “Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata”, the first part, released ahead of Diwali on October 10, consisted of nine episodes. Now, post-Diwali, the makers are ready to release Part 2, continuing the mythological saga with more action, drama, and moral dilemmas.

When and Where to Watch Kurukshetra: Part 2

Picking up from where the first installment ended—with the aftermath of Jayadrath’s defeat—Kurukshetra: Part 2 will cover the 18-day war, showcasing the final battles, key confrontations, intricate plot twists, and the climactic end of the legendary war.

All nine episodes of Part 2 will stream on Netflix starting October 24, 2025.

What to Expect: Trailer Highlights

The trailer reveals Arjun’s moral struggle over fighting his own elders and relatives, a pivotal aspect of the Mahabharata, brought to life in a cinematic way. Additionally, it traces Duryodhana’s journey toward his inevitable fate, highlighting every clever move, deception, and confrontation that leads to the epic finale.

About Kurukshetra Animated Series

Kurukshetra is an animated web series inspired by the Mahabharata, exploring themes of duty, destiny, moral dilemmas, and the human cost of war through the perspectives of 18 key warriors. The series blends the timeless wisdom of the epic with visually captivating animation, offering a contemporary take for today’s audiences.

Part 1, consisting of nine episodes, was created by Anu Sikka and explored themes of loyalty, justice, and inner conflict. The second part, also nine episodes long, marks the final chapter of the mythological war drama.

Netflix shared the trailer for Part 2 with the caption:“Kurukshetra ki kahaani ab bhi baaki hai ✍ Watch Kurukshetra Season 1: Part 1, out now. Part 2, out October 24, only on Netflix.”

Why Kurukshetra Stands Out

This animated retelling focuses on the 18-day war from the viewpoint of 18 key fighters, examining ethical and moral challenges along the way. It’s a modern, innovative interpretation of the age-old Indian epic, using a captivating animated style to explore themes of duty, destiny, and choice for contemporary viewers.

With its two-part release, Kurukshetra promises a visually immersive and emotionally gripping adaptation of one of India’s greatest epics.