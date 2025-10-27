Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Online

Rishab Shetty’s epic prequel Kantara Chapter 1 is all set for its digital premiere — and it’s arriving sooner than many expected. The film, which hit theatres on October 2, will begin streaming less than a month later.

When and where to watch Kantara Chapter 1 online

The mystical saga will start streaming on Prime Video from October 31, the platform announced on Monday. Sharing the update on social media, Prime Video wrote, “get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME (fire emoji). #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31.”

Alongside the announcement, the streamer also unveiled a gripping clip featuring Rishab Shetty’s character, Berme, leading his men into an intense battle. The digital release will include versions in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

However, fans were quick to notice the absence of a Hindi version. One user commented, “Hindi laoge to hi Hit review aayenge (You’ll only get hit reviews if you bring it in Hindi),” while another asked, “What about Hindi?” Some even expressed surprise at the quick turnaround, with a fan remarking, “2nd October theatre release and 31st October OTT release? So much fast.”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Set during the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the origins of the legends of Panjuluri Daiva, Guliga, and Chavundi. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which also saw Rishab Shetty in the lead.

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Rishab said in a press release, “Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is a story deeply embedded in our soil, celebrating the sacred bond between man, nature, and faith. When I began working on this prequel, I wanted to return to the origins of this world—to the roots that inspired it all. Every ritual, emotion, and moment in the film draws from lived culture and real traditions.”

Box office and global success

Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, surpassing Chhaava’s ₹807 crore with an impressive ₹813 crore in global earnings within just 25 days.

Reflecting on the overwhelming response, Rishab said, “The love it received in theatres is a reflection of how deeply our folklore resonates with audiences. I’m thrilled that Prime Video will take this story beyond borders, allowing viewers everywhere to experience the spirit, mystery, and divinity of Kantara’s world in its purest form.”

Interestingly, the film’s English version will also hit theatres across the globe on October 31, coinciding with its OTT premiere — giving fans multiple ways to revisit the mystical world of Kantara.