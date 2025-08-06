Kajol Brings Drama (And Laughter) In Hilarious Announcement For The Trial Season 2

Kajol is stepping back into her legal heels as Noyonika Sengupta, and this time, she’s not just serving justice but also a dose of humour. The actress announced the return of her courtroom drama The Trial with a playful twist that had fans cracking up.

Kajol announces The Trial Season 2

On Wednesday, Kajol dropped a quirky announcement video on Instagram, blending her trademark sarcasm with some tongue-in-cheek commentary on her so-called ‘comebacks’. The video begins with Kajol on set, casually asking, “Haan batao, kya karna hai?” She then attempts the usual formal announcement with, “Hi, I’m Kajol and I’m happy to announce that I’m coming back…” only to break character midway and launch into a mini rant.

“Comeback? Phir se? Hadd ho gayi yaar! Kitni baar comeback karungi main? Non-stop kaam karo, phir bhi I’m making a comeback? Gayi kahan thi main?” she exclaims, before mockingly adding, “Aur ab tum log bologe, ‘Kajol humpe chillaa rahi hai.’ Haan, bas yehi do cheezen karti hoon main—chillana aur wapas aana!”

The skit takes a fun turn when a crew member reminds her she’s been reading the cue card from the wrong side. A sheepish Kajol flips it over and restarts, this time properly delivering the news: “Hi, I’m Kajol, and I’m happy to announce that I’m coming back with Season 2 of my show The Trial—Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha.”

Fans couldn't get enough of her comic timing and flooded the comments with heart emojis, memes, and praise.

About The Trial

The Trial, which marked Kajol’s OTT debut, revolves around Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who returns to the courtroom after her husband, a high-profile judge, gets embroiled in a scandal. The show is an Indian adaptation of The Good Wife, and its first season was lauded for blending emotional complexity with gripping legal drama.

Season 2 of The Trial premieres on September 19 on JioCinema (previously Disney+ Hotstar).