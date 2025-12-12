Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTFour More Shots Please! 4 Trailer Out: Laughter, Heartbreak And One Last Toast To Friendship

Four More Shots Please! 4 Trailer Out: Laughter, Heartbreak And One Last Toast To Friendship

The final season trailer of Four More Shots Please! promises an emotional, entertaining farewell as the beloved quartet returns with fresh challenges, heartfelt moments and their signature unapologetic spirit.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Four More Shots 4 trailer: The trailer for the fourth—and final—season of the International Emmy-nominated Four More Shots Please! has finally arrived, setting the stage for an emotional send-off to a series that redefined how women’s friendships, aspirations, sexuality, and insecurities are portrayed in Indian entertainment. As the year winds down, the show returns one last time, inviting audiences to reunite with its beloved quartet whose imperfect, messy, funny and fiercely honest lives made the drama a cultural talking point.

What Four More Shots Please! 4 trailer promises

Season 4 brings back the core cast—Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo—along with Prateik Smita Patil, Lisa Ray, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee and Milind Soman, all reprising their roles. The final chapter also introduces new additions Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta and Kunaal Roy Kapur, who add fresh storylines to the ensemble.

The trailer teases a season that stays true to the show’s heartbeat. It spotlights the women as they navigate heartbreaks, hard choices, laughter-filled nights, personal failures, and transformative breakthroughs—always anchored by their unwavering bond. With its trademark humour, emotional honesty and bold storytelling, the sneak peek promises a finale that honours everything the show stood for: vulnerability, courage, and reinvention.

Cast looks back as the show ends

Reflecting on the journey, Sayani Gupta shared how much playing Damini meant to her. "Damini has been a fun, liberating character to play for the last 8 years… I feel immense gratitude to the fans who stood by us, season after season, with unbound love," she said.

Kirti Kulhari noted that Anjana’s arc has resonated strongly with women across the world. Maanvi Gagroo described the upcoming season as “a celebration of the fans,” while Bani J emphasised that the team is determined to give audiences a farewell that feels true to the show’s spirit.

The creators say this concluding season brings the four women together “not to start over, but to finish what they started. Stronger. Wiser. Unapologetically themselves.”

Directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, the final season of Four More Shots Please! will premiere on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories on December 19, 2025.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Four More Shots Please
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
India
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Cities
Deadly Pyro Blast, Thatched Roof Among Safety Lapses That Sparked Deadly Goa Nightclub Fire
Deadly Pyro Blast, Thatched Roof Among Safety Lapses That Sparked Deadly Goa Nightclub Fire
Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget