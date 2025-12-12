Four More Shots Please! 4 Trailer Out: Laughter, Heartbreak And One Last Toast To Friendship

Four More Shots 4 trailer: The trailer for the fourth—and final—season of the International Emmy-nominated Four More Shots Please! has finally arrived, setting the stage for an emotional send-off to a series that redefined how women’s friendships, aspirations, sexuality, and insecurities are portrayed in Indian entertainment. As the year winds down, the show returns one last time, inviting audiences to reunite with its beloved quartet whose imperfect, messy, funny and fiercely honest lives made the drama a cultural talking point.

What Four More Shots Please! 4 trailer promises

Season 4 brings back the core cast—Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo—along with Prateik Smita Patil, Lisa Ray, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee and Milind Soman, all reprising their roles. The final chapter also introduces new additions Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta and Kunaal Roy Kapur, who add fresh storylines to the ensemble.

The trailer teases a season that stays true to the show’s heartbeat. It spotlights the women as they navigate heartbreaks, hard choices, laughter-filled nights, personal failures, and transformative breakthroughs—always anchored by their unwavering bond. With its trademark humour, emotional honesty and bold storytelling, the sneak peek promises a finale that honours everything the show stood for: vulnerability, courage, and reinvention.

Cast looks back as the show ends

Reflecting on the journey, Sayani Gupta shared how much playing Damini meant to her. "Damini has been a fun, liberating character to play for the last 8 years… I feel immense gratitude to the fans who stood by us, season after season, with unbound love," she said.

Kirti Kulhari noted that Anjana’s arc has resonated strongly with women across the world. Maanvi Gagroo described the upcoming season as “a celebration of the fans,” while Bani J emphasised that the team is determined to give audiences a farewell that feels true to the show’s spirit.

The creators say this concluding season brings the four women together “not to start over, but to finish what they started. Stronger. Wiser. Unapologetically themselves.”

Directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, the final season of Four More Shots Please! will premiere on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories on December 19, 2025.