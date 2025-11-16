F1 On OTT: Date, Platform & All You Need To Know About Brad Pitt’s Racing Drama

Brad Pitt’s high-octane Formula 1 drama F1 continues to create major buzz as fans eagerly await its OTT debut. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, the film mesmerised audiences with its adrenaline-pumping racing sequences—shot at real F1 events—and its powerful emotional core.

With stunning visuals, authentic detailing, and a compelling narrative, F1 has become one of the most exciting cinematic releases of the year.

F1 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Released in theatres on 27 June 2025, F1 turned into a global sensation, earning US$144 million in its opening weekend—marking the biggest-ever theatrical launch for Apple Studios.

The movie is now set to make its digital debut on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video starting 12 December 2025.

Cast, Storyline & Performances

F1 stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 champion who returns to the racetrack to mentor rising talent Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris. The film skillfully blends high-speed action with heartfelt drama, offering an insider’s view of the Formula 1 universe. Its authenticity is elevated through collaborations with real F1 teams, drivers, and the official organisation.

Alongside Pitt and Idris, the film features a powerful supporting cast including Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo, with a screenplay penned by Ehren Kruger.

Box Office Performance

Globally, F1 has emerged as a blockbuster hit, earning US$631.1 million worldwide. In India, it has collected over ₹125 crore in gross revenue. Strong international traction—especially in markets such as China and the UK—propelled it to become the highest-grossing auto-racing film of all time and the biggest theatrical success of Brad Pitt’s career.

About the Film

The story follows Sonny Hayes, once a celebrated Formula 1 driver whose career abruptly ended after a devastating crash. Years later, he is pulled back into the world of elite racing when he joins the fictional team APXGP, tasked with mentoring their young prodigy, Joshua Pearce. As Hayes navigates intense competition, complex team equations, and the relentless pressure of the global F1 circuit, the film explores themes of redemption, resilience, and legacy.