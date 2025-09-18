Ba***ds Of Bollywood Twitter Reviews: Internet Hails Aryan Khan’s Directorial Genius

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has ruled the silver screen and the hearts of audiences for decades. Now, it’s his son Aryan Khan’s turn to make headlines — not in front of the camera, but behind it. Marking his debut as a director, Aryan has stepped into the cinematic world with Ba**ds of Bollywood*, a bold satire on the Hindi film industry.

Netflix Premiere After Star-Studded Screening

The series premiered on Netflix today (September 18), just a day after a special screening for industry insiders lit up Mumbai. The event saw the who’s who of Bollywood turning up to cheer for Aryan’s first venture as a filmmaker.

Audience Reactions Pour In

Following its premiere, Ba**ds of Bollywood* has created a storm on social media. Viewers are praising Aryan Khan’s razor-sharp direction, witty humour, and fresh perspective on Bollywood’s glamour and chaos. Many are calling it a complete paisa-vasool entertainer, hailing Aryan as a promising new voice in Indian cinema.

What Twitter Users Are Saying About Ba**ds of Bollywood

One X (formerly Twitter) user, after finishing the first episode, wrote, "Finished Episode 1 of Bats of Bollywood. #AryanKhan, my man, you nailed it. The writing is sharp, the screenplay super engaging & the humour is on point. That ending tho — ‘Say no to drugs.’ Spoiler alert: Sameer Wankhede cameo. Full on paisa vasool! #Badsofbollywood #Netflix."

Another user added, "The roasting capabilities of Aryan 🙏🙇 Apna banda hai. Knows the ground reality. Not afraid of making a joke of himself. Love it."

A third tweet read, "Now watching #TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix. The first episode is so good, it went crazy and is such a fun, breezy introduction, and the meta humour is working properly as well. Plus, cameos don’t feel forced too. Aryan Khan seems to have cooked."

now watching #TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix. The first episode is so good, it went crazy and is such a fun breezy introduction and meta humour is working properly as well. Plus cameos don't feel forced too. Aryan Khan seem to have cooked. #TheBadsOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/44sO1ZumuV — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) September 18, 2025

Praise for Raghav Juyal and Aryan Khan’s Direction

One X user, after watching the first two episodes, wrote, "MAD MAD MAD… the first 2 episodes are insane! I don't want this show to end… There should’ve been at least 10 episodes, not just 7." He also praised Raghav Juyal’s performance, saying, "Raghav Juyal is having chemistry with every actor in the show. Superb actor!"

Raghav Juyal is having chemistry with every actor in the show. Superb actor! #TheBadsOfBollywood — αdil. (@ixadilx) September 18, 2025

Another wrote, "Just started watching #Badsofbollywood on @NetflixIndia and I must say, it’s absolutely brilliant. The direction is far beyond expectations, and honestly, I didn’t see this level of finesse coming from a newcomer. Aryan Khan has done a phenomenal job. It doesn’t feel like the work of someone so young and inexperienced; it feels like the craft of a seasoned director. The way he has brought this together is simply outstanding."

More Reactions Pour In

One tweet read, "Just watched Ep 1 of #TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix! This show is hilarious with razor-sharp satire. Love how #AryanKhan trolls every nuance of Bollywood. And damn, that brutal takedown of the bureau officer — Savage AF!"

Another tweet said, "#TheBadsOfBollywood this is such a sexy and comedic concept with a harsh touch of reality." One more user added, "Someone give Ranveer and Raghav Juyal a buddy cop comedy. Their chemistry is adorbz. #TheBadsOfBollywood."

Mixed Reactions Too

Not everyone was impressed. One X user wrote, "Okay, so hero and heroine are siblings in the #TheBadsOfBollywood. Horrible, horrible, horrible. Rest of the show was strictly average at max but this was the last straw — couldn’t tolerate it any longer."

Another tweeted, "Started watching The Bads of Bollywood and tell me why there is so much cussing?? 😭😭 Har doosri line mai gaali and let's not talk abt KJo's and Ranveer's scene."

started watching the bads of bollywood and tell me why there is so much cussing??😭😭 har doosri line mai gaali and let's not talk abt kjo's and ranveer's scene — heer (@fotscalamityy) September 18, 2025

About Ba**ds of Bollywood

The show features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in the lead roles alongside Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor, and Manish Chaudhari. Adding to the excitement, the series includes starry cameos by Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan.