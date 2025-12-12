Pakistani actor Alyy Khan, who shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Don 2, has weighed in on Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood - and he isn’t entirely convinced. While the Netflix series has earned applause for its sharp satire and edgy narrative, Alyy admitted he struggled with one particular aspect: its heavy use of explicit language.

Alyy Khan on why the show didn’t work for him

In a conversation on the ARY Podcast, Alyy revealed that the frequent swearing made the series difficult to watch and ultimately broke his connection with the story.

“Recently maine Aryan ka kaam dekha… mujhe bohot ajeeb laga. Ek toh family ke saath aap dekh nahi sakte because the language is so inappropriate. Us language ki koi justification bhi nahi thi. Aur jiss level ke log dikhaye the, kya woh aise sadak-chap language use karte hai?” he said.

He went on to explain that profanity, when used merely for effect, loses its value quickly.

“Agar gaali deni bhi hai, toh close-up ki tarah honi chahiye jab zarurat ho tab bolo, tabhi impact aata hai. Har sentence mein ho toh cringe hota hai, boriyat ho jaati hai,” he added.

The debate around language and shock value

Alyy suggested that creators sometimes lean on shock elements to draw attention or boost engagement, but insisted that such choices should feel intentional rather than excessive. His remarks add to the ongoing conversation about how far streaming platforms are pushing boundaries with grittier content.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Despite his critique, Alyy has maintained a cordial relationship with the Khans and even appeared in Suhana Khan’s debut film The Archies. Aryan’s series, which dropped on Netflix in September, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Manish Chaudhari.